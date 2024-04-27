Falcons’ draft bio: Oregon, DT, Brandon Dorlus

Fourth round (109th overall ) – Brandon Dorlus

Age: 23. Ht.: 6-3. Wt.: 283. Arms: 33 1/4. Hands: 9 3/8. 40-yard dash: 4.85. 10-yard split: 1.68. Vertical jump: 30.5. Broad jump: 9 feet, 3 inches. Three-cone drill: 7.43. 20-yard shuttle: 4.85. Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Overview: He made the first-team All-Pac 12 team twice and was a second-team pick one season. A disruptive player who spent a lot of time in the backfield. “I feel like I can play the run very well,” Dorlus said. He played 52 games for the Ducks. He finished with 108 tackles, 27 tackles for losses and 12 sacks. He had 14 pass breakups and one fumble recovery of his career. He used to trained with former Falcons defensive lineman Chuck Smith. “He was a pro guy, who played in the league,” Dorlus said. “I feel like he just developed my moves.”

AJC’S 2024 POSITION-BY-POSITION DRAFT SERIES