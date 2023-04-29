Falcons draft bio: Ohio State edge rusher Zach Harrison

Age: 21. Ht: 6-5 1/2. Wt: 274. Arm: 36-1/4. Hands: 10. 20-yard shuttle: 4.66. 3-cone: 7.33. Vertical Jump: 34.5 inches. Broad jump: 10 feet, 3 inches. Bench press: 225 pounds 25 times. Hometown: Lewis Center, Ohio. Overview: Harrison was a top-five recruit and the top-ranked defensive end coming out of high school, leading him to NFL-factory Ohio State. Harrison played four seasons for the Buckeyes, racking up 97 tackles (24 for loss), 11 sacks and an interception. Harrison was a two-time second-team All-Big Ten and was first-team All-Big Ten in 2022, when he had 34 tackles (eight for loss) and 3.5 sacks. He was a team captain. A hamstring strain kept him out of on-field drills at scouting combine. Harrison improved greatly during his final two years in Columbus after a slow start to his career. His length and athletic ability suggest he could have untapped ability in the pros.

