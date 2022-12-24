Falcons’ Desmond Ridder: ‘We’ve been on a bumpy road up and down this entire year’

On his connection with WR Drake London: “Drake and I, we have a good friendship, and when we put in, you know, just that camaraderie that we have. … He’s like a brother to me, and it just kind of continues out there on the field.”

On being more comfortable in the pocket: I’m not saying I was going to sit back there and just wait, wait, wait, but I was going to get hit before I was going to push up in the pocket. But like I said, I was trusting the guys up front to do their job and trusting the guys on the outside to win their routes, in which everyone did, which allows me to get time to stand back there comfortably and deliver the ball.

On if the cold temperature was a factor: No, the cold really wasn’t a factor. Once you get out there and the energy is going, … And I know it’s tough for people in the stands to hear us say that cold isn’t a factor. But when you’re out there, and the energy is going, and the juices are going, you’re just doing physical activity. You don’t really feel the environments.

On how tough this loss is: Yeah, I mean it’s tough, you know? It’s tough if you lost the first one, or if you lost the last one. You know, a loss is a loss at the end of the day. That’s not something we came here to do; that’s not something we want to do. Obviously, it’s just about finishing. How can we finish out this season over the next few games? How can we continue to get better for these next two games? And I think the guys are ready to get back to work and just move to next week.

On what the mindset of the team is after being eliminated from the playoffs: Like I said, just finish. No matter what our position is in the division – the playoffs, whatever, it doesn’t matter – just finish. You have to take that day-by-day and take it week-by-week. Finish every single day of practice as hard as you can go and continue to keep working, keep continuing to get better. And then when it comes on Saturday, Sunday, whatever it may be, finish the game. Finish all four quarters – it doesn’t matter what it has to be – and then, obviously, finish the season. We’ve been on a bumpy road up and down this entire year. We wanted to get over that hump today. Obviously, we did not, so now it’s just about going to get the next one.

