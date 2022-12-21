Falcons’ Dean Pees recovering from nasty collision before Saints game

“If I was out, it was for a very, very short time,” Pees said. “I don’t think I was ever totally out. I remember hitting the ground and just kind of looking up (and thinking) what the hell just happened.”

Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone didn’t see the collision, but was concerned for Pees as he received medical attention about 40 minutes before the scheduled kickoff.

“I’ve known Dean a long time,” Ragone said. “It was personal for all of us. We are just fortunate that he’s alright.”

A few days later, Pees could joke about the encounter.

“The good thing was the doctor asked me where I was and as I was looking up, they print Superdome on the top there, so it was good,” Pees said of the roof of the dome stadium. “I looked up and said, ‘Ok, Superdome.’ So, the good thing was I had a good answer for him. They just asked me a bunch of questions and stuff.”

Pees tried to bounce up and carry on, but because he takes blood thinners the doctors were concerned about internal bleeding.

“I tried to tell them that I thought I could go and let me get up and let me go and walk around,” Pees said. “Part of the reason, just to give you a reason, that they told me I had to go to the hospital, one of our team doctors or whoever was there, knows that I’m on blood thinners.

“Because I’m on blood thinners, if there is any bleeding in the brain, it can be very serious. It can lead to a stroke. They said you could even not know that its bleeding. The only way you can do that is through a cat scan.”

Pees kept trying to get up and get ready for the game.

“That’s why they wouldn’t let me get up and go,” Pees said. “I kept telling them I think I’m good. I’m beat up a little bit, but I don’t feel like I’m concussed or anything like that. But then they said no, they just took the precautionary measures of putting the stuff on my neck, which always looks terrible, but it was precautionary.”

They put Pees on a back board and rolled him off the field on cart. He went to a local hospital to receive the CAT scan.

“Other than I was sore and beat up a little bit,” Pees said. “I felt Ok in the hospital. They did a great job. The people there in New Orleans at the hospital did a great job. Then when he finally came in and told me that the CAT scan was clean ... then I knew I was Ok.”

Pees got back to stadium in the final minutes of the game.

“I got to actually sit in the training room in the dark and watch the TV,” Pees said. “I thought we were going to pull it off.”

Pees was back at practice on Monday. Falcons coach Arthur Smith said the team will monitor Pees’ condition over the week.

“It puts things back in perspective about health, life,” Smith said. “He’s doing better. He’s here. He’s working. So, make sure he’s doing alright and continue to follow up.”

