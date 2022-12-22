Falcons’ Chris Lindstrom named to first Pro Bowl

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons right guard Chris Lindstrom was named to his first Pro Bowl on Wednesday.
Lindstrom is the first Falcons offensive lineman to be selected to the Pro Bowl since Jake Matthews and Alex Mack in 2018.
Lindstrom, a fourth-year player, has started all 14 games this season and has not missed an offensive snap.
Lindstrom has helped the Falcons average 164.1 yards rushing per game, which ranks third in the league. He is listed as the top interior offensive lineman in the NFL this season with a grade of 93.6 by profootballfocus.com.
Lindstrom, who played at Boston College, was selected 13th overall by the Falcons in the 2019 draft.
This year the Pro Bowl game is being eliminated. They will hold Pro Bowl and flag football events in Las Vegas. The game had become uncompetitive as players did not want to risk injury in the game. The events will be televise on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.
About the Author