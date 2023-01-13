Falcons’ Chris Lindstrom named second-team AP All-Pro

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons right guard Chris Lindstrom, who was selected to his first Pro Bowl this season, was named to the Associated Press All-Pro second team Friday.
“I was super fortunate to play next to (right tackle) Kaleb (McGary) and (center) Drew (Dalman),” Lindstrom said. “I think it was every single snap. That’s something that you never want to take for granted because that availability of being able to play next to each other is a huge aspect of it. It’s awesome.”
Lindstrom started all 17 games and played all 1,047 offensive snaps. He helped the Falcons average 159.9 yards rushing per game, which ranked third in the NFL.
“What this offensive line did, he’s a big part of that,” Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said.
It’s the first AP All-Pro selection for Lindstrom. Dallas’ Zack Martin was named the first-team right guard for the sixth time in his career.
Lindstrom was honored by Pro Football Journal as an All-Pro for the third consecutive year. He was a first-team selection in 2020, second-team in 2021 and second-team in 2022. Martin was the first-team right guard on the Pro Football Journal team, too.
Pro Football Journal is a blog written by John Turney, a pro football researcher and writer.
Here’s what he had to say about Lindstrom:
“We picked Lindstrom as a first-team All-Pro in 2020 and second team in 2021, so this is the third straight year we’ve picked him for postseason honors. He’s a top-notch guard but competes with Zack Martin, and Martin is hard to supplant from an All-Pro team.”
Martin and Philadelphia’s Landon Dickerson were selected as the starting guards for the NFC Pro Bowl team, with Lindstrom as the backup.
Lindstrom, who was selected 14th overall by the Falcons in the 2019 draft, is the first Falcons offensive lineman to be selected to the Pro Bowl since Jake Matthews and Alex Mack in 2018.
The Falcons picked up Lindstrom’s $13.2 million fifth-year option for next season, when he’ll be in line for a hefty long-term contract extension.
“We’re not going to talk about contracts,” Fontenot said. “We’re not going to negotiate in the media, but with Chris, you talk about winning championships on and off of the field and obviously, he was the Walter Payton Man of the Year for us.
“I got to see his family and spend time with them at that event. It’s really cool when you look at a guy that — the person that he is, the person that he is inside of the building.”
Lindstrom was the only Falcons player to make the AP All-Pro teams.
In the voting released by the AP, punt returner Avery Williams finished fourth, and McGary was the fourth right tackle.
Credit: Bob Andres for the Atlanta Constitution