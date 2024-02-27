Falcons believe Grady Jarrett is ahead of schedule in return from injury

INDIANAPOLIS — Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot expects a full recovery for defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.

Jarrett is recovering from right knee surgery and is aiming to be ready to return for training camp. Jarrett was injured against the Titans on Oct. 29 and was placed on injured reserve the next day. He posted a picture on social media after the surgery Nov. 7.

“Grady is excellent,” Fontenot said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. “We all know that he’s going to be ahead of schedule. We don’t put any specific dates about this ... but when you know Grady, what type of person that he is, the heart, the head and everything that he is about, he’ll figure out a way to be on schedule.”