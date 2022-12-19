Falcons’ Arthur Smith on Desmond Ridder: ‘He’s not scared of the moment’

On Dean Pees: “Thankfully, Dean is back with us. He’s all right. Obviously, that was a scary moment in pregame and seeing him get on the board and carted off. Certainly, the defensive staff, Frank Bush and those guys rallied. Thankfully, Dean is all right.”

On the fumble: “It was fourth-and-5, I decided to go for it. (We had) three timeouts. If we didn’t get it, we can hold them to a field goal and still have a chance to win it with (a touchdown). We felt good about it. But the game went on, Des (Desmond Ridder) settled down. He delivered the ball to Drake (London). We’ve got to do a better job of ball security. They made a play and popped it out. We have to do a better job there. We had a chance to go in there and win the game or at least tie it.”