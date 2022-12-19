ajc logo
Falcons’ Arthur Smith on Desmond Ridder: ‘He’s not scared of the moment’

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago

NEW ORLEANS — Here is what Falcons coach Arthur Smith had to say after the 21-18 loss to the Saints on Sunday:

On Dean Pees: “Thankfully, Dean is back with us. He’s all right. Obviously, that was a scary moment in pregame and seeing him get on the board and carted off. Certainly, the defensive staff, Frank Bush and those guys rallied. Thankfully, Dean is all right.”

On the fumble: “It was fourth-and-5, I decided to go for it. (We had) three timeouts. If we didn’t get it, we can hold them to a field goal and still have a chance to win it with (a touchdown). We felt good about it. But the game went on, Des (Desmond Ridder) settled down. He delivered the ball to Drake (London). We’ve got to do a better job of ball security. They made a play and popped it out. We have to do a better job there. We had a chance to go in there and win the game or at least tie it.”

ExploreHummer: Desmond Ridder’s Falcons debut inconclusive at best

On Ridder: “I thought he was amped up early. We were aggressive early. ... I thought he was pressing. But he did a nice job settling down. There was going to be something that he was going to have to fight through. He’s not scared of the moment. He’s poised. I like what he’s made up of. That says a lot about him as we finished the game, we were able to run the ball really well, which took some stress off the passing game.”

More on the fumble: “We have to do a better job of ball security at the end.”

On if the defense was unsettled early: “I don’t know it if was unsettled. We were pretty sure that he was OK. ... We were doing a decent job of stopping the run. They made a few plays against some of the zones. I think Frank and the staff did a good job of adjusting. They hit the shot play. They were driving, and the defense bowed up and got the ball out. We were able to stay in it.”

On what he said to the team: “We called them up at the end of warmups; we said our prayers for (defensive coordinator Dean Pees, who was injured). Tried to update them and be honest about the situation. Everybody in the stadium saw it. It was a scary moment for him. Thankfully, the Saints doctors and our doctors did a helluva job. Got him evaluated and will continue to monitor him.”

