ajc logo
X

Ex-Falcons Dwight Freeney, Devin Hester named finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH – Two players who came to the Falcons as they finished out their careers, Devin Hester and Dwight Freeney, were named finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

Hester, a dynamic punt returner/kickoff returner/wide receiver, made his name with the Bears from 2006-13. He played with the Falcons from 2014-15. He played his last season with the Ravens in 2015.

Freeney, one of the most dynamic pass rushers of his time, starred for the Colts form 2002-2012. He was a designated pass rusher for the Chargers (2013-2014), Cardinals (2015), Falcons (2016), Seahawks and Lions (2017). He finished his career with 125.5 sacks.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the Falcons

Freeney played on the Falcons’ 2016 Super Bowl team and helped defensive line coach Bryan Cox coax 15.5 sacks out of former first-round pick Vic Beasley. Freeney played in 15 regular-season games and made a start. He had three sacks.

Freeney played in all three playoff games and started in the NFC championship game and Super Bowl LI. He had a sack in the Falcons’ Super Bowl loss.

Freeney, offensive tackle Joe Thomas and cornerback Darrelle Revis are finalists in their first year of eligibility. Defensive backs Darren Woodson and Albert Lewis were named finalists for the first time.

The remaining candidates were finalists for the Class of 2022.

Defensive end Jared Allen, offensive tackle Willie Anderson, defensive back Ronde Barber, wide receiver Torry Holt, wide receiver Andre Johnson, linebacker Zach Thomas, linebacker DeMarcus Ware, wide receiver Reggie Wayne and linebacker Patrick Willis.

The modern-era candidates will be considered when the Hall of Fame’s selection committee meets virtually prior to Super Bowl LVII. The class of 2023 will be unveiled publicly Feb. 9.

The selection committee may elect up to five modern-era players for the class of 2023.

Four others — seniors category finalists Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko and Ken Riley along with coach/contributor/finalish Don Coryell – also are candidates for the class of 2023.

The finalists in the modern-era player category were determined by a vote of the Hall’s selection committee from the list of 129 nominees named in September that was reduced to 28 semifinalists on Nov. 22.

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11 Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18 Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18

Dec. 24 Ravens 17, Falcons 9

Jan. 1 Falcons 20, Cardinals 19

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Brent Key announces two departures from coaching staff10h ago

Credit: AP

NFL player Damar Hamlin still sedated but shows signs of improvement
4h ago

Credit: Ross D. Franklin

How TCU surprised college football and reached championship game vs. Georgia
15h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia receiver Arian Smith flourishes in expanded role
8h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia receiver Arian Smith flourishes in expanded role
8h ago

GHSA to discuss instant replay, seating requirements, NIL deals
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

NFL player Damar Hamlin still sedated but shows signs of improvement
4h ago
Falcons injury report: Elijah Wilkinson, Feleipe Franks limited
6h ago
Do Falcons have a sample size big enough to evaluate Desmond Ridder?
10h ago
Featured

Doctors offer perspective on Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s serious injury
Congressional term ends without Calvin Smyre’s confirmation as ambassador
Everything you need to know about Georgia’s congressional delegation, 2023-2024
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top