Ex-Falcons Dwight Freeney, Devin Hester named finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Freeney, offensive tackle Joe Thomas and cornerback Darrelle Revis are finalists in their first year of eligibility. Defensive backs Darren Woodson and Albert Lewis were named finalists for the first time.

The remaining candidates were finalists for the Class of 2022.

Defensive end Jared Allen, offensive tackle Willie Anderson, defensive back Ronde Barber, wide receiver Torry Holt, wide receiver Andre Johnson, linebacker Zach Thomas, linebacker DeMarcus Ware, wide receiver Reggie Wayne and linebacker Patrick Willis.

The modern-era candidates will be considered when the Hall of Fame’s selection committee meets virtually prior to Super Bowl LVII. The class of 2023 will be unveiled publicly Feb. 9.

The selection committee may elect up to five modern-era players for the class of 2023.

Four others — seniors category finalists Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko and Ken Riley along with coach/contributor/finalish Don Coryell – also are candidates for the class of 2023.

The finalists in the modern-era player category were determined by a vote of the Hall’s selection committee from the list of 129 nominees named in September that was reduced to 28 semifinalists on Nov. 22.

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11 Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18 Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18

Dec. 24 Ravens 17, Falcons 9

Jan. 1 Falcons 20, Cardinals 19

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.