Date, time set for Falcons-Saints

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago

The NFL announced Monday that the Falcons-Saints game at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans will kick off at 1 p.m. Dec. 18.

The league considered using its flex option (moving the date and kickoff time) on the game but instead moved three other games to Dec. 17: Colts at Vikings (1 p.m.), Ravens at Browns (4:30 p.m.) and Dolphins at Bills (8:15 p.m.).

The Falcons (5-8) and Saints (4-8) will be coming off bye weeks heading into the NFC South matchup. The Saints defeated the Falcons 27-26 in Atlanta in Week 1.

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

