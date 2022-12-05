Date, time set for Falcons-Saints

The NFL announced Monday that the Falcons-Saints game at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans will kick off at 1 p.m. Dec. 18.
The league considered using its flex option (moving the date and kickoff time) on the game but instead moved three other games to Dec. 17: Colts at Vikings (1 p.m.), Ravens at Browns (4:30 p.m.) and Dolphins at Bills (8:15 p.m.).
The Falcons (5-8) and Saints (4-8) will be coming off bye weeks heading into the NFC South matchup. The Saints defeated the Falcons 27-26 in Atlanta in Week 1.
Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14
Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17
Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT
Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17
Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15
Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24
Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13
Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
