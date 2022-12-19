Bradley’s Buzz: How the keep-it-close Falcons could give us a finish

Ridder’s showing was the talking point of Game 14 of 2022 – on a day when he barely passed, he awarded himself a barely passing grade – but the new quarterback essentially did as his predecessor had done. Mariota wasn’t very good, but he kept games close. Ridder wasn’t very good, but he did the same.

The Falcons are third in the NFL in yards rushing, third in rushing attempts, tied for third in yards per carry. That they’re 4-7 in one-score games suggests they should be better than they are, but they were 7-2 in one-score games last year, when they went 7-10 despite being outscored by 146 points. The 2022 team has been outscored by 18 points.

Arthur Smith has coached the Falcons for 31 games. Twenty of those – 65%! – have been decided by one score. His Falcons are 11-9 in one-score games, which underscores what the analytics folks insist: One-score games are essentially a coin flip. What Smith has managed is to keep his team within a coin flip of winning when his resources are such that they shouldn’t be coming within a mile of winning.

Coming close to winning isn’t the same as winning. If it were, Dan Quinn would be Vince Lombardi. Coming after the reign of Quinn, it’s heartening to see the Falcons being coached up. Glass-half-empty: The Falcons’ playoff chances have, per ESPN’s football power index, shrunk to 3.1%. Glass-half-full: A team supposed to have been the NFL’s worst will play its 15th game still with a playoff shot.

Say Drake London doesn’t fumble with three minutes left Sunday. Say Ridder drives the Falcons to the winning touchdown. This team of modest means would be tied atop the NFC South with Tampa Bay, which led the Bengals 17-0 Sunday and lost 34-23. That was the Bucs’ sixth loss in nine games. They lead the world’s worst division despite having the worst point differential of the four teams.

The Saints haven’t won consecutive games. They have a 2.6% chance of making the playoffs, and they hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Falcons. The Panthers have fired their coach and offensive coordinator and traded their two biggest names. They have an 18.1% chance, even after Sunday’s home loss to 5-8 Pittsburgh.

The Falcons are the one NFC South team that can win out and not win the division. But – indulge me – if the Falcons finish 3-0, which would entail beating the Bucs, and the Panthers beat the Bucs, and the Saints beat the Panthers but lose to the Browns or Eagles … well, the 8-9 Falcons would play host to a playoff game. Should that occur, it’ll be decided by a field goal.

