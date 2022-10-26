A.J. Terrell to miss Falcons practice; Dee Alford to return

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell, who left the game Sunday against the Bengals after eight plays with a hamstring injury, will not practice Wednesday, according to Falcons coach Arthur Smith.
Cornerback Dee Alford, who also has a hamstring injury, will practice.
“(Terrell) won’t be out there today; we’ll just see how it goes,” Smith said. “Dee will be out there.”
The Falcons were close to putting running back Avery Williams at cornerback in games against the 49ers and Bengals.
The plan for the secondary is not set as the team prepares for the game Sunday against the Panthers.
“We just have to see who can go by Sunday,” Smith said. “Like every week at every position, we have plans on who’s going to be up. What you (are) trying to do game plan-wise and your contingency plans.”
Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14
Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17
Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.
Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution