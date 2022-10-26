BreakingNews
Attorney for ex-DeKalb commissioner: ‘It was not a bribe’
A.J. Terrell to miss Falcons practice; Dee Alford to return

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell, who left the game Sunday against the Bengals after eight plays with a hamstring injury, will not practice Wednesday, according to Falcons coach Arthur Smith.

Cornerback Dee Alford, who also has a hamstring injury, will practice.

“(Terrell) won’t be out there today; we’ll just see how it goes,” Smith said. “Dee will be out there.”

The Falcons were close to putting running back Avery Williams at cornerback in games against the 49ers and Bengals.

The plan for the secondary is not set as the team prepares for the game Sunday against the Panthers.

“We just have to see who can go by Sunday,” Smith said. “Like every week at every position, we have plans on who’s going to be up. What you (are) trying to do game plan-wise and your contingency plans.”

(Check back later for practice and injury updates.)

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

