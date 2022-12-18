ajc logo
5 things to know before Falcons at Saints kickoff

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

NEW ORLEANS -- Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder is set to make his regular-season NFL debut after running the scout team for the previous 13 games.

The Falcons believe that Ridder, a third-round pick (74th overall) out of the University of Cincinnati, is ready to take over for Marcus Mariota, who was placed on injured reserve after he was demoted.

Here are five things to know before the Falcons (5-8) face the Saints (4-9) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Caesars Superdome:

1. Who’s in, who’s out: Preferred starting left guard, Elijah Wilkinson (knee surgery), made it through a full week of practice and was activated from injured reserve Saturday.

Outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (wrist) and defensive lineman Jalen Dalton (toe) were not on the injury report. Both players were inactive for the most-recent game, against the Steelers on Dec. 4.

Offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (knee) was declared out Friday. Running back Cordarrelle Patterson (rest) and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (illness) returned to practice Friday after missing practice Thursday.

2. Tale of the tape: Here are the 2022 regular-season statistical rankings for the Falcons and Saints:

Falcons Saints

22.2 (16) Points/Game 20.4 (21)

314.6 (28) Total Offense 343.5 (16)

158.9 (4) Net Rush Yards/Game 109.5 (22)

155.7 (31) Net Pass Yards/Game 233.9 (11)

28:54 (26) Time of Possession Average. 29:02 (25)

24.0 (22) Opponents Points/Game 22.8 (16t)

380.6 (30) Opponents Total Offense 343.5 (16)

129.5 (25) Opponents Rush Yards/Game 109.5 (22)

251.1 (27) Opponents Pass Yards/Game 233.9 (11)

-2 (18t) Turnover Differential -12 (31)

3. Series history: This will be the 107th regular-season meeting between the Falcons and the Saints. The series is tied 53-53. Overall, the Falcons lead 54-53, with a win over the Saints in the 1991 playoffs.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

4. Where to watch, listen or stream: TV: Fox -- Play-by-play: Adam Amin. Analyst: Mark Schlereth. Sideline reporter: Kristina Pink.

Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Pregame show with Chris Goforth and Harper LeBel starts at 11 a.m.

Satellite radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio – Falcons: 113 or 381 and on the SXM App. Saints – 81 or 226 and on the SXM App.

Livestream: Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app. NFL app (subscription required). Out of the country: GamePass International.

5. Key matchups: Click here to read about the key matchups.

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

