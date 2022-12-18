5 things to know before Falcons at Saints kickoff

NEW ORLEANS -- Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder is set to make his regular-season NFL debut after running the scout team for the previous 13 games.
The Falcons believe that Ridder, a third-round pick (74th overall) out of the University of Cincinnati, is ready to take over for Marcus Mariota, who was placed on injured reserve after he was demoted.
Here are five things to know before the Falcons (5-8) face the Saints (4-9) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Caesars Superdome:
1. Who’s in, who’s out: Preferred starting left guard, Elijah Wilkinson (knee surgery), made it through a full week of practice and was activated from injured reserve Saturday.
Outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (wrist) and defensive lineman Jalen Dalton (toe) were not on the injury report. Both players were inactive for the most-recent game, against the Steelers on Dec. 4.
Offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (knee) was declared out Friday. Running back Cordarrelle Patterson (rest) and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (illness) returned to practice Friday after missing practice Thursday.
2. Tale of the tape: Here are the 2022 regular-season statistical rankings for the Falcons and Saints:
Falcons Saints
22.2 (16) Points/Game 20.4 (21)
314.6 (28) Total Offense 343.5 (16)
158.9 (4) Net Rush Yards/Game 109.5 (22)
155.7 (31) Net Pass Yards/Game 233.9 (11)
28:54 (26) Time of Possession Average. 29:02 (25)
24.0 (22) Opponents Points/Game 22.8 (16t)
380.6 (30) Opponents Total Offense 343.5 (16)
129.5 (25) Opponents Rush Yards/Game 109.5 (22)
251.1 (27) Opponents Pass Yards/Game 233.9 (11)
-2 (18t) Turnover Differential -12 (31)
3. Series history: This will be the 107th regular-season meeting between the Falcons and the Saints. The series is tied 53-53. Overall, the Falcons lead 54-53, with a win over the Saints in the 1991 playoffs.
4. Where to watch, listen or stream: TV: Fox -- Play-by-play: Adam Amin. Analyst: Mark Schlereth. Sideline reporter: Kristina Pink.
Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Pregame show with Chris Goforth and Harper LeBel starts at 11 a.m.
Satellite radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio – Falcons: 113 or 381 and on the SXM App. Saints – 81 or 226 and on the SXM App.
Livestream: Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app. NFL app (subscription required). Out of the country: GamePass International.
