5 things to know before Falcons at Saints kickoff

Offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (knee) was declared out Friday. Running back Cordarrelle Patterson (rest) and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (illness) returned to practice Friday after missing practice Thursday.

2. Tale of the tape: Here are the 2022 regular-season statistical rankings for the Falcons and Saints:

Falcons Saints

22.2 (16) Points/Game 20.4 (21)

314.6 (28) Total Offense 343.5 (16)

158.9 (4) Net Rush Yards/Game 109.5 (22)

155.7 (31) Net Pass Yards/Game 233.9 (11)

28:54 (26) Time of Possession Average. 29:02 (25)

24.0 (22) Opponents Points/Game 22.8 (16t)

380.6 (30) Opponents Total Offense 343.5 (16)

129.5 (25) Opponents Rush Yards/Game 109.5 (22)

251.1 (27) Opponents Pass Yards/Game 233.9 (11)

-2 (18t) Turnover Differential -12 (31)

3. Series history: This will be the 107th regular-season meeting between the Falcons and the Saints. The series is tied 53-53. Overall, the Falcons lead 54-53, with a win over the Saints in the 1991 playoffs.

4. Where to watch, listen or stream: TV: Fox -- Play-by-play: Adam Amin. Analyst: Mark Schlereth. Sideline reporter: Kristina Pink.

Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Pregame show with Chris Goforth and Harper LeBel starts at 11 a.m.

Satellite radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio – Falcons: 113 or 381 and on the SXM App. Saints – 81 or 226 and on the SXM App.

Livestream: Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app. NFL app (subscription required). Out of the country: GamePass International.

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD