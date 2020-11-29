5 things learned from Falcons’ 43-6 win over Raiders

The Falcons improved to 4-7, while the Raiders, who were favored to win, dropped to 6-5.

Here are five things we learned from the victory:

1. Quick start: On their second and third possessions of the game, Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo made field goals of 38 and 39 yards to take a 6-0 lead.

Linebacker Foye Oluokun added his fourth forced fumble of the season when he knocked the ball off Raiders running back Josh Jacobs. It was recovered by defensive end Jacob Tuioti-Mariner.

After an exchange of punts, the Raiders appeared set to score the game’s first touchdown. After a battle of rookies, Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs beat Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell on fourth-and-3 from the 39-yard line for a 36-yard gain.

From the 3-yard line the Raiders committed two penalties, a holding on left tackle Kolton Miller and illegal hands to the face call on right tackle Brandon Parker. The Raiders settled for a Daniel Carlson 29-yard field goal to make it 6-3.

After an exchange of punts, the Falcons cobbled together a 13-play touchdown drive, which was aided by two more penalties by the Raiders.

The Raiders had the drive stopped with an interception, but cornerback Nevin Lawson was called for a face mask penalty that gave the Falcons a first down.

The Falcons stalled out and Koo came on to attempt a 40-yard field goal. Koo missed, but the Raiders’ Dallin Leavitt was called for roughing the kicker and the Falcons got a first-and-10 at the 11. On fourth-and-3 from the 4, Matt Ryan found Calvin Ridley in the back of the end zone for a touchdown.

Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner strip sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and recovers the fumble during the second quarter Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com) Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

2. Falcons find a pass rush. The Falcons kept after Carr and finished with five sacks and five quarterback hits.

Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett forced a holding call on Miller with his penetration.

The Falcons, blitzing at times, kept harassing Carr and in the second quarter Tuioti-Mariner got a sack, forced fumble and recovery that led to a field goal right before the half.

The Falcons added a 30-yard field to take a 16-3 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, with defensive tackle John Cominsky in his face, Carr’s pass was intercepted by linebacker Deion Jones and returned 67 yards for a touchdown to put the Falcons up 23-3.

Oluokun also had a sack and Carr was hit one other time.

Jones now has five career pick-sixes, the most by a defensive player since entering NFL in 2016 and most by a linebacker since 2006.

3. Stopping the run. Raiders came into the game averaging 134.2 yards rushing per game, which ranked seventh in the league. The Falcons held them to 6 yards rushing on five carries in the first half.

Without Gurley, the Falcons couldn’t get much going on the ground either. Brian Hill started for Gurley and was bottled up. He had 10 carries for 26 yards midway through the third quarter.

Ito Smith had three carries for 4 yards.

The Falcons got rolling late as the game got out of hand and Tony Brooks-James even got a few carries.

Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell catches a touchdown pass in the end zone past Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson during the third quarter Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com) Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

4. Receivers give group effort. With Julio Jones out with a hamstring injury, Ridley led the way with six catches for 50 yards and a touchdown. Four other receivers also caught passes and Brandon Powell caught a 4-yard touchdown pass.

Wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, who nearly caught a touchdown pass, left the game with a foot injury and did not return.

5. Turnovers city. The Falcons won the turnover battle 5 to 1 and converted those turnovers into three field goals and two touchdowns.

In the third quarter with the Falcons up 30-6, linebacker LaRoy Reynolds snatched the ball off Jacobs. Falcons safety Keanu Neal recovered at the Raiders’ 27-yard line. The Falcons added another Koo field goal to make it 33-6.

Reynolds recovered another fumble in the fourth quarter after defensive end Steve Means forced Carr to fumble.

Following the last turnover, Smith added an 8-yard touchdown run.

Falcons’ next four games

Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6

Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13

Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20

Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Dec. 27

