5 things learned from Falcons’ 24-9 loss to Saints

Backup quarterback Taysom Hill completed 18 of 23 passes for 233 yards and no touchdown passes or interceptions. He finished with a passer rating of 108.9

While Ryan was sacked eight times and hit on 11 other dropbacks the Falcons were held to 52 yards rushing. The Falcons, who were averaging 396.8 yards per game which was fifth in the league, were held to 196 yards until they got some garbage yards with 59 seconds left to play.

Here are the five things we learned from the loss:

1. Stopping Hill. The Falcons defense had a tough time with Hill, the running quarterback, who had thrown 20 NFL passes over four seasons.

While he didn’t have a passing touchdown, he added two rushing touchdowns.

2. Pass protection lacking. Ryan was under duress on 40 percent of his dropbacks in the first half.

On 25 dropbacks, Ryan was affected on 10 plays (four sacks and six hits).

Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson led the charge. He had two sacks and three quarterback hits while rushing over Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews.

After having halftime to adjust, the Falcons came out and gave up a sack on their first play of the third quarter.

Defensive end Cameron Jordan, rushing mostly over Kaleb McGary, had three sacks and three quarterback hits.

Also, linebacker Demario Davis had a sack and two quarterback hits.

3. Thomas takeover. Hill locked in on Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas to help carry the offense.

Thomas, who missed seven games with a high ankle sprain, had his first 100-yard game of the season.

He had nine catches for 109 yards before the Saints started to run the ball to run out the clock.

4. Jones’ hamstring. Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones played sparingly in the first half with a hamstring injury.

Jones started the game and made two catches for 39 yards. He returned briefly in the second quarter, but then was not on the field during the Falcons’ last possession before the end of the first half.

He returned again in the fourth quarter.

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley led the team with five catches for 90 yards, while Russell Gage had seven catches for 58 yards.

5. Time of possession. One of the keys to the Falcons’ success over the past four games was the team winning the time of possession.

In the previous four games, the Falcons’ average of 35:12 led the NFL. Over that span, the Falcons improved from 21st in the league to fourth.

The Falcons were not able to protect the defense against the Saints as they won the time of possession battle and eventually the defense wore down.

Falcons’ next four games

Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29

Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6

Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13

Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 10

