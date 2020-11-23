X

Falcons are home underdogs to Raiders

Oakland Raiders new head coach Jon Gruden answers questions during an NFL football press conference Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in Alameda, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Atlanta Falcons | 46 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Falcons (3-7) are 1.5 point home underdogs to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to www.betonline.ag (@betonline_ag)

This will be the 15th regular-season meeting between the Falcons and the Raiders. The series is tied 7-7, with the Falcons winning the last four meetings. In the last meeting, the Falcons won 35-28 on Sept. 18, 2016 in Oakland.

Here are the early NFL betting lines for Thanksgiving week:

Week 12 NFL Football Line

Thursday

· Houston Texans at Detroit Lions (-2)

· Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys (-2½)

· Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3)

Sunday

· Las Vegas Raiders (-1½) at Atlanta Falcons

· Arizona Cardinals (-2½) at New England Patriots

· New York Giants (-4) at Cincinnati Bengals

· Cleveland Browns (-7) at Jacksonville Jaguars

· Carolina Panthers at Minnesota Vikings (No line yet)

· Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts (-3)

· Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills (-5)

· Miami Dolphins (-6½) at New York Jets

· New Orleans Saints (-5) at Denver Broncos

· San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams (-7)

· Kansas City Chiefs (-3) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

· Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (-7½)

Monday

· Seattle Seahawks (-6½) at Philadelphia Eagles

