Falcons are home underdogs to Raiders

The Falcons (3-7) are 1.5 point home underdogs to the Las Vegas Raiders
This will be the 15th regular-season meeting between the Falcons and the Raiders. The series is tied 7-7, with the Falcons winning the last four meetings. In the last meeting, the Falcons won 35-28 on Sept. 18, 2016 in Oakland.
Here are the early NFL betting lines for Thanksgiving week:
Week 12 NFL Football Line
Thursday
· Houston Texans at Detroit Lions (-2)
· Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys (-2½)
· Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3)
Sunday
· Las Vegas Raiders (-1½) at Atlanta Falcons
· Arizona Cardinals (-2½) at New England Patriots
· New York Giants (-4) at Cincinnati Bengals
· Cleveland Browns (-7) at Jacksonville Jaguars
· Carolina Panthers at Minnesota Vikings (No line yet)
· Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts (-3)
· Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills (-5)
· Miami Dolphins (-6½) at New York Jets
· New Orleans Saints (-5) at Denver Broncos
· San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams (-7)
· Kansas City Chiefs (-3) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
· Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (-7½)
Monday
· Seattle Seahawks (-6½) at Philadelphia Eagles