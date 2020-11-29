Inactives: Raiders at Falcons

In addition to Jones and Gurley, running back Qadree Ollison, cornerback Tyler Hall, tackle John Wetzel and defensive tackle Deadrin Senat were declared inactive. The Falcons (3-7) are set to face the Las Vegas Raiders (6-4) at 1 p.m.

With running backs Gurley and Ollison out, the Falcons elevated running back Tony Brooks-James to their game-day roster Saturday.