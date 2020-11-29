X

Inactives: Raiders at Falcons

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) lands in the end zone for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second half Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Atlanta. (Brynn Anderson/AP)
Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons | 27 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones and running back Todd Gurley will not play against the Raiders on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

In addition to Jones and Gurley, running back Qadree Ollison, cornerback Tyler Hall, tackle John Wetzel and defensive tackle Deadrin Senat were declared inactive. The Falcons (3-7) are set to face the Las Vegas Raiders (6-4) at 1 p.m.

With running backs Gurley and Ollison out, the Falcons elevated running back Tony Brooks-James to their game-day roster Saturday.

Brooks-James, 25, was signed to the practice squad Wednesday. The former Oregon Ducks’ standout originally signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent after the 2019 draft.

He also has spent time with the Steelers and Vikings, playing in three games and has eight carries for seven yards.

The Raiders inactives: quarterback Marcus Mariota, running back Jalen Richard, offensive guard John Simpson, defensive tackle Daniel Ross and defensive end Clelin Ferrell.

Falcons’ next four games

Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29

Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6

Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13

Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20

