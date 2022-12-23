3 key matchups: Falcons at Ravens

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Here are three key matchups to watch when the Falcons (5-9) face the Ravens (9-5) at 1 p.m. Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium:
Falcons DT Grady Jarrett vs. Ravens LG Ben Powers: Jarrett is having another fine season, but was snubbed for the Pro Bowl. He has 53 tackles, six sacks, 11 tackles for losses, 14 quarterback hits and three pass breakups. Aaron Donald (Los Angeles Rams), Jonathan Allen (Washington Commanders) and Dexter Lawrence (New York Giants) were selected ahead of Jarrett, a two-time Pro Bowler. In addition to Powers, Jarrett will need to be on the lookout for fullback Pat Richard, who’s a punishing lead blocker and was selected to his fourth Pro Bowl.
Falcons LB Troy Andersen vs Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins: Andersen made his second start of the season against the Saints on Sunday. “He’s hitting people and knocking them on the ground better than he did earlier in the season,” Falcons linebacker coach Frank Bush said. “I think he’s just more comfortable being a pro athlete.” Dobbins is coming back from a knee injury. He has played in six games and has had back-to-back 100-yard games.
Falcons WR Drake London vs. Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey: London caught seven passes for 70 yards Sunday. He has 54 catches for 603 yards and four touchdowns this seaosn. Humphrey was named to his third Pro Bowl this week. He has 62 tackles, three sacks, three interceptions, three fumble recoveries and seven passes defensed.
Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14
Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17
Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT
Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17
Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15
Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24
Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13
Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
