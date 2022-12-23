3 key matchups: Falcons at Ravens

Falcons DT Grady Jarrett vs. Ravens LG Ben Powers: Jarrett is having another fine season, but was snubbed for the Pro Bowl. He has 53 tackles, six sacks, 11 tackles for losses, 14 quarterback hits and three pass breakups. Aaron Donald (Los Angeles Rams), Jonathan Allen (Washington Commanders) and Dexter Lawrence (New York Giants) were selected ahead of Jarrett, a two-time Pro Bowler. In addition to Powers, Jarrett will need to be on the lookout for fullback Pat Richard, who’s a punishing lead blocker and was selected to his fourth Pro Bowl.

Falcons LB Troy Andersen vs Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins: Andersen made his second start of the season against the Saints on Sunday. “He’s hitting people and knocking them on the ground better than he did earlier in the season,” Falcons linebacker coach Frank Bush said. “I think he’s just more comfortable being a pro athlete.” Dobbins is coming back from a knee injury. He has played in six games and has had back-to-back 100-yard games.