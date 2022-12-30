BreakingNews
3 key matchups: Cardinals at Falcons

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Here are three key matchups to watch when the Cardinals (4-11) face the Falcons (5-10) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins vs. Falcons CB A.J. Terrell: Hopkins had one catch on 10 targets with Trace McSorley playing quarterback in his NFL debut Sunday against Tampa Bay. Hopkins has 64 catches for 711 yards and three touchdowns. Terrell has been targeted 65 times and has given up 36 catches (55.4%) and five touchdowns.

Cardinals RB James Conner vs. Falcons LB Rashaan Evans: Conner had a season-high seven catches for 41 yards in the 19-16 loss to the Buccaneers. Since 2018, he ranks fifth in NFL with 44 rush touchdowns. Evans leads the Falcons in tackles, with 150, which ranks fourth in the NFL. He has 10 or more tackles in five of his past six games.

Cardinals ILB Isaiah Simmons vs. Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier: Simmons is a hybrid player who’ll start out at inside linebacker, but will move all over the field. He’s sometimes used in the slot. Allgeier had 117 scrimmage yards (74 rush, 43 receiving) against the Ravens for his third game in a row with 100-plus scrimmage yards. He ranks second among rookies in rushing yards with 817 and fourth in scrimmage yards with 944.

Sept. 11 Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18 Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18

Dec. 24 Ravens 17, Falcons 9

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

2022 AJC all-state football teams

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: Curtis Compton

Credit: Uncredited

