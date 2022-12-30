3 key matchups: Cardinals at Falcons

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins vs. Falcons CB A.J. Terrell: Hopkins had one catch on 10 targets with Trace McSorley playing quarterback in his NFL debut Sunday against Tampa Bay. Hopkins has 64 catches for 711 yards and three touchdowns. Terrell has been targeted 65 times and has given up 36 catches (55.4%) and five touchdowns.

Cardinals RB James Conner vs. Falcons LB Rashaan Evans: Conner had a season-high seven catches for 41 yards in the 19-16 loss to the Buccaneers. Since 2018, he ranks fifth in NFL with 44 rush touchdowns. Evans leads the Falcons in tackles, with 150, which ranks fourth in the NFL. He has 10 or more tackles in five of his past six games.