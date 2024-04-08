Braves honor Hank Aaron with pre-game ceremony at Truist Park

Explore Read more about Braves great Henry Aaron here

Behind the pitching mound was a large No. 44 on a red mat where three Hank Aaron award winners stood: Andruw Jones (2005), Ryan Howard (2006) and reigning National League MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. (2023).

The Braves aired a tribute video on the big screen as the on-field festivities were assembled. It featured interviews with Billye and former teammates. Among the highlights: Baker said, “Babe was a bad dude, but Hank was badder.”

It was announced that April 8 is officially “Henry Louis Aaron Day.” Gov. Brian Kemp, alongside Braves chairman Terry McGuirk, presented the proclamation to Billye. Aaron’s great grandson King threw out the first pitch.

The Braves had “715″ imprinted in the center-field grass for the game. The on-deck circle was a graphic honoring Aaron. The team wore their city uniforms that are a callback to the classic look from Aaron’s era.

Aaron, a 25-time All-Star, finished with 755 homers. He remains the all-time leader in RBIs (2,297) and total bases (6,856).

“He played the game the way it was supposed to be played and he was an excellent teammate, and an even better human being,” Garr told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution recently. “Henry Aaron was special. I thank God for him breaking that record and all he’s done for the game of baseball.”