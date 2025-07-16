Braves pay tribute to Hank Aaron’s No. 715 with on-field tribute at All-Star Game

The three-minute presentation brought Aaron’s iconic moment with Home Run No. 715 back to life, while encapsulating every emotion felt during the at-bat.

The anticipation began to build as a video of Aaron’s 715th career home run — which at the time, surpassed Babe Ruth’s long-standing record of 714 — was projected onto the field.

Then, one–by-one, former Dodgers began reappearing in three-dimensional forms into their positions around the infield — Steve Garvey at first base, Davey Lopes at second, Bill Russell at shortstop and Ron Cey at third.

After Al Downing delivered his second pitch of the at-bat, a baseball slowly traveled toward home plate, magnifying with every passing second.

And as Aaron swung for the fences, a firework shot off to re-create the symbolic moment. The spark went from home plate to the left-field wall, adjacent to the same spot the Braves icon hit it in Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium.

A fireworks show then commenced, while digital footprints mimicked the path Aaron took around the bases. Once the show concluded, the Braves showed his wife, Billye Aaron, on the video board, and the home crowd erupted with a standing ovation.

It was a heartfelt homage for one of the most impactful people to don a Braves uniform.