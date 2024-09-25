* Falcons vs. Saints

* Georgia vs. Alabama

And we have all of them this week.

Here’s a closer look at the matchups

Braves vs. Mets

Wednesday and Thursday, 7:20 p.m., Bally’s Sports South

Not only are the Braves playing the Mets but a playoff berth is on the line.

This one is off to a good start for the Braves. The three-game series began on Tuesday with a 5-1 Braves win at Truist Park. It moved them a half-game out of a wild card playoff spot. The head-to-head tiebreaker is at stake with the final two games. The Braves now lead 6-5.

The final two games of the series could be in jeopardy with Tropical Storm Helene brewing. The forecast projects heavy rain over the next two days.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said there’s been no indication the teams could try a doubleheader today. There’s a chance the teams might be forced to reconvene in Atlanta next Monday for a makeup game if necessary. Thursday’s game, especially, looks unlikely to be played due to inclement weather.

Falcons vs. Saints

Sunday, 1 p.m., Fox

The history between these two divisional opponents is long and storied. Now, they play early in the season with plenty already at stake at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Sunday.

The Falcons enter 1-2 after a win over the Eagles and hard-fought losses to the Steelers and Chiefs. They could have easily been 3-0 or 0-3. They can ill afford to fall to 1-3, with three home losses.

The Saints enter 2-1 after impressive wins over the Panthers and Cowboys to start the season and a loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

After the Saints, the Falcons play the Buccaneers and Panthers. Three straight divisional games. That’s when we figure to know a lot more about the Falcons.

Georgia vs. Alabama

Saturday, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Really, no more must be said. These two programs have battled with a lot on the line lately, like national championships and SEC championships. Georgia is still stinging from the loss in last year’s SEC title game that cost the Bulldogs a chance at three straight national championships.

Alabama has won eight of the last nine meetings, including three in SEC championship games and one national championship game. Georgia’s lone win in the stretch came in the national championship game after losing to Alabama in the SEC title game.

There will be a lot on the line again Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

Georgia, ranked No. 2, is 3-0. Alabama, ranked No. 4, is 3-0.

A win would be huge for each team. Georgia has a game at No. 1 Texas looming on Oct. 19.