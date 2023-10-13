Listen: The Braves season ends in Philly again

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano and co-host Jay Black discuss another disappointing Braves playoff exit in Philadelphia.
Our crew will attempt to explain how Atlanta’s bats struggled again and what the Braves are missing against the Phillies in the postseason.
Justin will also explain why he says the playoff format had nothing to do with this upset and he will also set the stage for how the Braves might handle the offseason.
