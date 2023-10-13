Listen: The Braves season ends in Philly again

Our crew will attempt to explain how Atlanta’s bats struggled again and what the Braves are missing against the Phillies in the postseason.

Justin will also explain why he says the playoff format had nothing to do with this upset and he will also set the stage for how the Braves might handle the offseason.

Check out these AJC stories mentioned in this podcast