Five observations as Braves’ season ends, including offense disappearing and more

Not like this.

This season had so much promise. These Braves had the talent to win it all. They seemed like a lock to, at the very least, make a deep postseason run.

Instead, they are headed home.

The Braves lost to the Phillies, 3-1, Thursday in Game 4 of the National League Division Series, ending their season. For the second straight year, Philadelphia eliminated Atlanta in four games in the NLDS.

Five observations:

1. This part of the series will sting for Braves fans for a long time: Perhaps the most prolific offense in MLB history scored eight runs over four games. Eight. And five of them came in one game.

For four games, the offense disappeared – and it cost the Braves their season.

Why could the Braves’ offense not muster more in the season’s biggest moments?

“That’s a good question,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “I mean, we thought we did everything possible during the delay, recreated things the best we could. And we can do everything right and all that and you start a series, and you know what, your offense doesn’t get traction. I mean, it could happen anytime. It happens in series, over the course of the summer.

“I don’t know that we could have done anything any better or been more thorough in what we did with our time off to get us ready to play, other than the fact that – you know what, when you’re doing that, the adrenaline and playing for something that’s not there. You know what, that’s a big deal. But the players were unbelievable in how they handled it all – the energy, the focus that they had. Yeah, I don’t know that we can do it any better.”

The Braves batted .186 as a team in the NLDS – the second worst mark in postseason play, ahead of only the Dodgers. The team that tied the MLB home run record swatted only three of them in four games. The series included one shutout.

Make it make sense.

“Their pitching was unbelievable,” Travis d’Arnaud said. “They executed everywhere, on everybody. Their bullpen was excellent.”

A historic offense went out in an unexpected way.

“It sucks,” Matt Olson said. “We didn’t have a four-game stretch like that pretty much all year, it felt like. Not taking anything from (Phillies). They just pitched better than we hit the entire time, really.”