BreakingNews
Braves eliminated in NLDS by Phillies for second consecutive year

Braves eliminated in NLDS by Phillies for second consecutive year

1 / 43
Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. reacts after a fly out to the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning of NLDS Game 4 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. The Braves lost the game 3-1 and the series 3-1, ending their season. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves
By
51 minutes ago
X

PHILADELPHIA — The Braves, who were the World Series favorites when the postseason began, have been eliminated.

The Braves lost to the Phillies 3-1 in Thursday’s Game 4 of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park. These same Phillies bounced the Braves a year ago.

To this point, the Braves, Orioles, Dodgers, Rays and Brewers – who had the top five records in MLB this season – all are out.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Braves

The Braves got the first two men on in the ninth, and had runners on the corners with no outs. They then made three consecutive outs.

In Game 4, Spencer Strider allowed three runs over 5-2/3 innings – on three solo homers. Nick Castellanos hit two of them, including one in the sixth inning that ended Strider’s night.

The most stunning part: The Braves, who featured perhaps the most prolific offense in MLB history, scored eight runs over the four games.

Before Game 4, the Braves lost Games 1 and 3. In Game 2, they matched their largest comeback in franchise history, providing encouraging signs of life as they headed on the road.

But the Braves, like last year, lost two games in Philadelphia.

Their season is over.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Group questions whether light rail is best option for Atlanta Beltline transit6h ago

Credit: AP

GOP's Scalise ends bid to become House speaker as holdouts refuse to back nominee
35m ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
When it comes to hip-hop, don’t forget church
11h ago

Credit: Autumn Ernst

Family relieved by suspect’s arrest in shooting death of Buckhead valet
10h ago

Credit: Autumn Ernst

Family relieved by suspect’s arrest in shooting death of Buckhead valet
10h ago

Cab driver, Delta worker, police officer stabbed at Atlanta airport
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Times set for AL, NL Championship Series games
3h ago
LIVE UPDATES: Braves at Phillies in NLDS Game 4
5h ago
Braves Nation: Even Philadelphia papers join ‘attaboy’ cause
16h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Times set for AL, NL Championship Series games
3h ago
‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse happens Saturday; N. Georgia may catch glimpse
14h ago
Famous Atlantans share where they turn for local comfort food
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top