Braves eliminated in NLDS by Phillies for second consecutive year

The Braves lost to the Phillies 3-1 in Thursday’s Game 4 of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park. These same Phillies bounced the Braves a year ago.

To this point, the Braves, Orioles, Dodgers, Rays and Brewers – who had the top five records in MLB this season – all are out.

The Braves got the first two men on in the ninth, and had runners on the corners with no outs. They then made three consecutive outs.

In Game 4, Spencer Strider allowed three runs over 5-2/3 innings – on three solo homers. Nick Castellanos hit two of them, including one in the sixth inning that ended Strider’s night.

The most stunning part: The Braves, who featured perhaps the most prolific offense in MLB history, scored eight runs over the four games.

Before Game 4, the Braves lost Games 1 and 3. In Game 2, they matched their largest comeback in franchise history, providing encouraging signs of life as they headed on the road.

But the Braves, like last year, lost two games in Philadelphia.

Their season is over.