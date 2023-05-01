Listen: Mother nature messes up big Braves-Mets series

Despite all the rain, the Braves and Mets will eventually resume their first series of the season on Monday.
In the episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC beat reporter Justin Toscano and co-host Jay Black discuss how two days of rainouts may help Atlanta and how they will stack their rotation for the week.
After the brilliant performances from Max Fried and Spencer Strider, we will discuss if the top of the Braves rotation might be better than advertised.
Our crew also takes a deep dive into Marcell Ozuna’s struggles. Justin has a conversation with hitting coach Kevin Seitzer to explain why the Braves DH is off to such a bad start and how he’s trying to fix it.
Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”
For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.
Check out these AJC stories mentioned in this podcast
- Braves rained out again; Monday doubleheader will follow
- Michael Harris II is back: What it means for the Braves
- Max Fried’s brilliance, Matt Olson’s blast lead Braves past Mets
- Why you’re no longer seeing Braves use the big hat to celebrate home runs
- As Marcell Ozuna tries to find his old self, the Braves are sticking with him
- Braves’ Orlando Arcia has ambitious goal for when he hopes to return
About the Author