Listen: Mother nature messes up big Braves-Mets series

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
54 minutes ago

Despite all the rain, the Braves and Mets will eventually resume their first series of the season on Monday.

In the episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC beat reporter Justin Toscano and co-host Jay Black discuss how two days of rainouts may help Atlanta and how they will stack their rotation for the week.

After the brilliant performances from Max Fried and Spencer Strider, we will discuss if the top of the Braves rotation might be better than advertised.

Our crew also takes a deep dive into Marcell Ozuna’s struggles. Justin has a conversation with hitting coach Kevin Seitzer to explain why the Braves DH is off to such a bad start and how he’s trying to fix it.

Check out these AJC stories mentioned in this podcast

Featured

Credit: Chatham County

‘Gator’ Rivers, Savannah commissioner, former Harlem Globetrotter, dies at 74
Scented candles. A birthday bash. Here’s how staff spent airport funds
After losing 200 pounds, hiker takes on 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail
