Michael Harris II is back: What it means for the Braves

Before the injury, Harris was 5-for-23 with an RBI and two stolen bases. He hadn’t yet found his rhythm at the plate. But he’s someone with the potential to hit at least 20 home runs. He also gives the Braves one more speed threat on the bases.

Of course, Harris also is one of the better defensive center fielders in baseball. He just so happens to also feature a great bat, and it’s rare to have both – to the level he does – at that position.

In Harris’ absence, Sam Hilliard shined. Hilliard, who had one plate appearance over the first six games, hit .296 with an .893 OPS after Harris went down. He hit four doubles and three homers. Hitting at the bottom of the lineup, he drove in six runs.

And he played incredible defense. One example: In San Diego, he took a home run away from Manny Machado.

During this stretch, Hilliard proved he deserves playing time when Harris returns. It won’t come in center field, but the Braves could use him in left field. There’s an opportunity for Braves manager Brian Snitker to use Hilliard (a left-handed hitter) and Kevin Pillar (a right-handed hitter) as a platoon in left field because the two are the Braves’ best defensive options at that position.

Over the season’s first two weeks, Pillar didn’t see a ton of playing time. Since the series opener in Kansas City on April 14, he has played in 10 of 13 games. He’s only hit .235 in that stretch, but he’s driven in four runs. He’s also hit two doubles and a homer. Like Hilliard, Pillar has played terrific defense.

Travis d’Arnaud (concussion) is still sidelined, which means Eddie Rosario and Marcell Ozuna could share the time at designated hitter, as the first is a left-handed hitter, and the second is a right-handed hitter. Rosario could get starts in left, but with Harris back, using Hilliard or Pillar there maximizes the Braves’ outfield defense.

Back to Harris.

When a team is as deep as the Braves, it can be easy to forget that, well, they’re probably without one of their best players. Last season, Harris won National League Rookie of the Year. Entering spring training, many people viewed him as one of the Braves’ more impactful players, a rising star who is firmly part of the core.

The Braves played well without Harris. Entering Friday’s series opener versus the Mets, they are 17-9 and are in first place in the NL East.

And now they’ll get a boost from the return of Harris.