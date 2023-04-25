Braves’ Orlando Arcia has ambitious goal for when he hopes to return

The Braves’ next homestand after this one begins May 5 versus the Orioles.

The Braves never released an official timeline for Arcia. He didn’t need surgery, as microfractures simply need time to heal. Arcia on Tuesday said he’s not sure how long the microfracture might take to heal.

Could he actually be activated for that homestand?

“We’ll see,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “All of the reports and all of the exams and all that are going great. I know he’s going to be (someone who plays through pain), too, that as long as he can’t hurt himself, he’ll put up with some pain or a little discomfort until he gets back because I know he’s itching to get back going.”

On Wednesday, Arcia ditched his green cast for a black splint. During part of the afternoon at Truist Park, he jogged in the outfield. It’s unclear what he’s been able to do, or when his activity began.

Arcia said he is still experiencing “very mild discomfort.” Thankfully, he said, the X-rays show his wrist is healing.

“I’m just gonna keep doing my rehab work, and I’m gonna keep doing all the things, everything I can do, to be ready so that when the time comes and whenever they say that I’m ready to go, I’ll be good to go,” Arcia said.

Entering Tuesday’s game versus the Marlins, Grissom was 9-for-33 with three RBIs. A couple of days after the Braves recalled him, Grissom drove in the winning run in the series finale in Kansas City.

His defense has been hit or miss. In nine games before Tuesday, he had committed three errors. But he had also made a few nice plays, including a sliding stop that he turned into an out.

In a limited sample size, it has been clear why the Braves opted for Arcia as their starting shortstop out of spring training. He appears more polished.

This is nothing against Grissom, who is only 22 years old. Development takes time. He needs many more reps before anyone can make any conclusions about him.

The Braves know he could one day be a better player than Arcia. They simply felt that, out of spring training, Arcia was their best option.

Before the injury, Arcia hit .333 with a .911 OPS. He had hit two home runs while driving in seven runs. He displayed the type of production the Braves believed he had in his bat.

It’s difficult to predict injury timetables. Everyone heals differently. But it seems Arcia feels confident he may not be far away.

“I’m gonna work hard to be ready by the time the team comes back, but I guess I’ll see,” he said.