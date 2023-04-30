Braves rained out again; Monday doubleheader will follow

NEW YORK – The Braves and Mets were rained out – again.
The forecast was so ominous that Sunday’s game was postponed almost four hours before first pitch. That’s two rainouts in two days for the two National League East rivals who headed into this weekend excited to face one another.
They will play a single-admission doubleheader on Monday. It will begin at 1:10 p.m., with the second game to begin approximately 30 minutes after the first contest ends.
Saturday’s postponed game will be made up as part of a doubleheader in August, when the Braves are in New York for the second and final time this season. It would’ve been difficult to play five games, with two doubleheaders, over three days.
Luckily, the Braves were here for four days. And the schedule is a bit odd, with a series finale on a Monday – something you don’t often see.
More good news: Monday’s forecast seems promising, and it looks like the teams will be able to play both games. If so, they will have completed three of four games, which seems like a win considering it’s been raining for most of the weekend here.
