Listen: Braves lose three of four to Nationals again

Ozzie Albies (1) of the Atlanta Braves reacts to a strike call during the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images/TNS)

By AJC Sports
16 minutes ago

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, host Barrett Sallee and AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano recap the Braves’ series loss to the Nationals.

Hear from Braves Manager Brian Snitker and players Sean Murphy and Hurston Waldrep.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

