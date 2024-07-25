Atlanta Falcons

The Bow Tie Chronicles: Real football season is upon us

Several Falcons, plus Ravens All-Pro Kyle Hamilton, Iowa’s Nick Jackson, Giants’ Andrew Thomas and Chargers ' Jamaree Salyer all stop by to discuss football and their training camps
Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom arrives for Falcons training camp at the Falcons’ headquarters in Flowery Branch on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom arrives for Falcons training camp at the Falcons’ headquarters in Flowery Branch on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)
By
1 hour ago

In the 469th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the opening of training camp for the Atlanta Falcons, who reported on Wednesday.

All-Pros Chris Lindstrom and Jessie Bates III drop by to give us the temperature of the refurbished locker room. Also, Ravens All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton (Marist), Giants tackle Andrew Thomas (Pace), Iowa linebacker Nick Jackson (Lovett) and Chargers guard Jamaree Salyer (Pace) stopped to discuss the start of their camps.

