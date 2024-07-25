The Bow Tie Chronicles: Real football season is upon us

In the 469th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the opening of training camp for the Atlanta Falcons, who reported on Wednesday.
All-Pros Chris Lindstrom and Jessie Bates III drop by to give us the temperature of the refurbished locker room. Also, Ravens All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton (Marist), Giants tackle Andrew Thomas (Pace), Iowa linebacker Nick Jackson (Lovett) and Chargers guard Jamaree Salyer (Pace) stopped to discuss the start of their camps.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest