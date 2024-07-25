The Bow Tie Chronicles: Real football season is upon us

In the 469th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the opening of training camp for the Atlanta Falcons, who reported on Wednesday.

All-Pros Chris Lindstrom and Jessie Bates III drop by to give us the temperature of the refurbished locker room. Also, Ravens All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton (Marist), Giants tackle Andrew Thomas (Pace), Iowa linebacker Nick Jackson (Lovett) and Chargers guard Jamaree Salyer (Pace) stopped to discuss the start of their camps.