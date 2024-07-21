Reds at Braves: Series kicks off with 2025 All-Star game parade, logo reveal

2025 All-Star game kickoff: Fans can line up on Battery Ave for a parade of alumni who represented the Braves in past All-Star games and will serve as All-Star ambassadors through the 2025 game. The parade will begin at 6:15 p.m. near Silverspot Cinema and continue down Battery Avenue to First Base Gate. Fans can win a pair of tickets to the 2025 All-Star game by purchasing 50/50 raffle tickets before 9:30 p.m. Two fans will be selected at 12 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Following the game, fans will receive a 2025 All-Star game logo poster upon exiting the gates.

Harry Potter themed ticket package: The sold-out package includes a Braves/Harry Potter jersey shirt. An additional Harry Potter package will take place on Sept. 5 against the Rockies. Beginning at 4:30 p.m. on the Georgia Power Pavilion, fans can enjoy Harry Potter trivia, Harry Potter photo ops and a retail pop-up shop featuring Braves/Harry Potter co-branded T-shirts for adults and kids, while supplies last. Fans can put on robes, grab a wand, and “Pose At The Plate” to receive a digital photocard with a Harry Potter photo frame.

Pregame ceremony: There will be an on-field presentation that will feature introductions of the All-Star ambassadors, parachute jumpers, and an unveiling of the official 2025 MLB All-Star game logo.

National Anthem: Buford Community Girls Chorus

Pitching matchup: Reynaldo Lopez vs. Hunter Greene

TUESDAY, 7:20 p.m., BALLY SPORTS SOUTH

Gates open: 5:30 p.m.

Giveaway: The first 15,000 fans will receive an Orlando Arcia “11″ chain.

Ozzie Albies Foundation: Tuesday home games this summer, the Atlanta Braves Foundation and Boehringer Ingelheim will host an adoptable dog in partnership with Ozzie’s Best Chance program and Lifeline Animal Project. The dog will go to their forever home with a housewarming care package from the Ozzie Albies Foundation to assist with the transition process and help them settle into their forever home. Located inside 1st Base gate.

National Anthem: Brian Ellison, North Metro Church

Pitching matchup: Chris Sale vs. TBD

WEDNESDAY, 12:20 p.m., BALLY SPORTS SOUTH

Gates open: 11 a.m.

National Anthem: Ocee Elementary School

Pitching matchup: TBD vs. Frankie Montas