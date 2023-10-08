Listen: Braves lose Game 1 to Phillies, again

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano and co-host Jay Black discuss how the Braves managed to drop another opening game of the NLDS to the Phillies.

Justin will explain why he believes this Game 1 loss is worse than last year’s. Plus, our crew will dig into why Atlanta chose to shuffle its batting order for this series.

You’ll also hear from Spencer Strider about his start and Austin Riley will explain how Atlanta will bounce back from its first shutout at home since 2021.

We will also preview Game 2 as Max Fried looks to rebound from a blister on his pitching.

And we have answers to plenty of Braves’ fans questions in our “Ask Justin” segment.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts , or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

Check out these AJC stories mentioned in this podcast