Listen: Braves lose Game 1 to Phillies, again

Credit: Miguel.Martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel.Martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
31 minutes ago
X

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano and co-host Jay Black discuss how the Braves managed to drop another opening game of the NLDS to the Phillies.

Justin will explain why he believes this Game 1 loss is worse than last year’s. Plus, our crew will dig into why Atlanta chose to shuffle its batting order for this series.

You’ll also hear from Spencer Strider about his start and Austin Riley will explain how Atlanta will bounce back from its first shutout at home since 2021.

We will also preview Game 2 as Max Fried looks to rebound from a blister on his pitching.

And we have answers to plenty of Braves’ fans questions in our “Ask Justin” segment.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

Check out these AJC stories mentioned in this podcast

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech pulls off a ‘Miracle in Miami’9h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

No. 1 Georgia starts fast, flies past No. 20 Kentucky
10h ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Israel continues battling Hamas as fears of wider conflict grow
12m ago

Credit: John Spink

Gridlock Guy: Who does or should foot the bill for kicking traffic in the teeth?
2h ago

Credit: John Spink

Gridlock Guy: Who does or should foot the bill for kicking traffic in the teeth?
2h ago

Family shocked that fight between man, son-in-law ended deadly in Cherokee County
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Braves notes: Lineup tweaks, why Chavez didn’t make it and Tonkin did
9h ago
Kyle Wright to undergo shoulder procedure, will miss 2024 season
9h ago
Missed opportunities cost Braves in Game 1 loss to the Phillies
10h ago
Featured

Credit: White House

Ambassador Ruth Davis lost a keepsake, then a Redditor came to the rescue
AJC INVESTIGATION
City of Atlanta to sue owner of dilapidated Forest Cove apartments
Need a COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia? New option available now
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top