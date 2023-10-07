Kyle Wright won’t pitch in postseason after being placed on 60-day injured list

The Braves released some surprising news ahead of their National League Division Series matchup with Philadelphia: They placed right-hander Kyle Wright on the 60-day injured list with a right shoulder strain.

This means Wright won’t pitch in this postseason.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Braves

It seemed surprising that Wright didn’t make the NLDS roster, but this gives us the reason why.

In May, Wright went on the injured list with a right shoulder strain. He didn’t pitch in another big-league game until September.

In four outings with the Braves to end the season, he allowed 12 runs over 12-1/3 innings. But he surrendered only two over 5-1/3 innings in his final two appearances.

He seemed likely to make the postseason roster, especially because Charlie Morton’s absence created fluidity in the Braves’ pitching plans for Game 3.

Apparently, Wright wasn’t healthy. He won’t pitch in this October run.