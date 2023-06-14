Braves-Tigers postponed, teams will play DH on Wednesday

DETROIT – The Braves and Tigers tried to play. The weather did not cooperate.

Tuesday’s game was postponed due to inclement weather. The teams will make it up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Wednesday, with the first game beginning at 1:10 p.m.

Both teams are traveling Wednesday evening, which was one reason they tried to play Tuesday’s game at all costs. Neither the Braves nor Tigers have an off day on Thursday.

They will not travel as early as expected.

Instead of a day game for the series finale, they will play two - back to back.

Tuesday’s game begin in a delay. Eventually, the tarp came off the field and the Tigers announced the game would begin at 8:45 p.m. Around 15 minutes before it was set to start, rain began to fall again, and the tarp went back on the diamond.

This time, it stayed on the field, as the game was postponed.