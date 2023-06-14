X

Braves-Tigers postponed, teams will play DH on Wednesday

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

DETROIT – The Braves and Tigers tried to play. The weather did not cooperate.

Tuesday’s game was postponed due to inclement weather. The teams will make it up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Wednesday, with the first game beginning at 1:10 p.m.

Both teams are traveling Wednesday evening, which was one reason they tried to play Tuesday’s game at all costs. Neither the Braves nor Tigers have an off day on Thursday.

They will not travel as early as expected.

Instead of a day game for the series finale, they will play two - back to back.

Tuesday’s game begin in a delay. Eventually, the tarp came off the field and the Tigers announced the game would begin at 8:45 p.m. Around 15 minutes before it was set to start, rain began to fall again, and the tarp went back on the diamond.

This time, it stayed on the field, as the game was postponed.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Trump pleads not guilty to classified documents charges1h ago

Credit: AP

Southern Baptist Convention hears pros and cons of women pastors
1h ago

Credit: Rockdale County Sheriff's Office

Ex-Rockdale deputy accused of killing the father of her unborn child
8h ago

Credit: Lautaro Grinspan

18-year-old arrested in shooting at Piedmont Park that injured bystander
8h ago

Credit: Lautaro Grinspan

18-year-old arrested in shooting at Piedmont Park that injured bystander
8h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

LATEST RESULTS: Metro Atlanta Election
The Latest

Credit: AP

Braves notes: Bad luck for Harris, Smith-Shawver’s velocity, Morton’s arm movements
2h ago
Marcell Ozuna’s tests come back negative as Braves avoid the worst
5h ago
Braves Nation: Rough night for Raisel Iglesias
15h ago
Featured

Credit: Handout

Learning by example: ‘That’s what dads are for’
10h ago
LATEST RESULTS: Metro Atlanta Election
Live updates: Trump in federal court
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top