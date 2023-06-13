X

Marcell Ozuna out of Tuesday’s Braves lineup in Detroit

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

DETROIT – Marcell Ozuna was not in Tuesday’s Braves lineup after getting hit in the right wrist by a pitch in Monday’s game against the Tigers.

When the Braves released their lineup, manager Brian Snitker hadn’t yet talked to reporters Tuesday. This is the norm. Usually, the lineup is out hours before Snitker talks.

Most times, Snitker provides the injury updates on players. So when the Braves released their lineup, they hadn’t yet provided an update on the evaluation on Ozuna’s wrist after he injured it Monday night.

Ozuna’s X-rays, done shortly after he exited the game, came back negative. The Braves said he had a right wrist contusion, and was day-to-day. After the game, Ozuna was at the hospital for further evaluation.

Ozuna said Tuesday that the tests revealed the same thing: a right wrist contusion, and he was day-to-day.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Braves

“You just never know when you get hit in the hand, those little bones and everything,” Snitker said Monday night. “A lot of times, they check out good here (with X-rays), then they go CT (scans) and the MRIs and all that kind of stuff, and it might show something.”

In Tuesday’s lineup, Snitker put Eddie Rosario in the designated hitter spot. With Rosario out of left field, Snitker opted for Kevin Pillar – who is better in the field – to start in left field. Rosario was batting fifth, Pillar eighth.

In the fourth inning Monday, Detroit’s Garrett Hill plunked Ozuna on the wrist with a 94 mph sinker. At the time, the pain and discomfort were so severe that assistant athletic trainer Jeff Stevenson had to take off the protective batting pad on Ozuna’s left arm for Ozuna, whose right hand didn’t have enough strength.

ExploreOzuna leaves game vs. Tigers after being hit by pitch

The Braves are deep. They can withstand losing Ozuna, if he’s out for a bit. But the timing is rather unfortunate.

Ozuna has a 10-game hitting streak. Since the start of May, he’s been one of the Braves’ better hitters.

Well, actually, he probably has been the team’s best hitter over that span.

Since the beginning of May, Ozuna leads the Braves in batting average (.325), OPS (1.041), home runs (11) and RBIs (27).

If Ozuna misses any more time, the Braves should have the depth to fill that void. Whoever doesn’t catch between Travis d’Arnaud and Sean Murphy could be the DH. And as previously mentioned, Rosario handling those duties could allow the Braves to maximize their outfield defense by putting Pillar or Hilliard in left field, depending on the matchup with the opposing starting pitcher that day.

There is never a good time for injuries.

This is a particularly poor time for Ozuna, who had broken out and looked like his former self since the start of last month.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Rockdale County Sheriff's Office

Ex-Rockdale deputy accused of killing the father of her unborn child3h ago

Credit: Lautaro Grinspan

18-year-old arrested in shooting at Piedmont Park that injured bystander
4h ago

Credit: TNS

Saddleback’s Rick Warren to address Southern Baptist Conference today
6h ago

Credit: Facebook

Lawrenceville woman pays off all lunch debts at Gwinnett County school
6h ago

Credit: Facebook

Lawrenceville woman pays off all lunch debts at Gwinnett County school
6h ago

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

Lobbypalooza: Lawmakers begin reviewing billions of dollars in tax breaks
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Braves Nation: Rough night for Raisel Iglesias
10h ago
Ozuna leaves game vs. Tigers after being hit by pitch
17h ago
Raisel Iglesias blows save as Braves lose to Tigers
17h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Live updates: Trump in federal court
Trump in federal court Tuesday: How to follow updates from the AJC
20h ago
Braves national following: Celebrating 50 years since TBS debut
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top