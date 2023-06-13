Marcell Ozuna out of Tuesday’s Braves lineup in Detroit

DETROIT – Marcell Ozuna was not in Tuesday’s Braves lineup after getting hit in the right wrist by a pitch in Monday’s game against the Tigers.

When the Braves released their lineup, manager Brian Snitker hadn’t yet talked to reporters Tuesday. This is the norm. Usually, the lineup is out hours before Snitker talks.

Most times, Snitker provides the injury updates on players. So when the Braves released their lineup, they hadn’t yet provided an update on the evaluation on Ozuna’s wrist after he injured it Monday night.

Ozuna’s X-rays, done shortly after he exited the game, came back negative. The Braves said he had a right wrist contusion, and was day-to-day. After the game, Ozuna was at the hospital for further evaluation.

Ozuna said Tuesday that the tests revealed the same thing: a right wrist contusion, and he was day-to-day.

“You just never know when you get hit in the hand, those little bones and everything,” Snitker said Monday night. “A lot of times, they check out good here (with X-rays), then they go CT (scans) and the MRIs and all that kind of stuff, and it might show something.”

In Tuesday’s lineup, Snitker put Eddie Rosario in the designated hitter spot. With Rosario out of left field, Snitker opted for Kevin Pillar – who is better in the field – to start in left field. Rosario was batting fifth, Pillar eighth.

In the fourth inning Monday, Detroit’s Garrett Hill plunked Ozuna on the wrist with a 94 mph sinker. At the time, the pain and discomfort were so severe that assistant athletic trainer Jeff Stevenson had to take off the protective batting pad on Ozuna’s left arm for Ozuna, whose right hand didn’t have enough strength.

The Braves are deep. They can withstand losing Ozuna, if he’s out for a bit. But the timing is rather unfortunate.

Ozuna has a 10-game hitting streak. Since the start of May, he’s been one of the Braves’ better hitters.

Well, actually, he probably has been the team’s best hitter over that span.

Since the beginning of May, Ozuna leads the Braves in batting average (.325), OPS (1.041), home runs (11) and RBIs (27).

If Ozuna misses any more time, the Braves should have the depth to fill that void. Whoever doesn’t catch between Travis d’Arnaud and Sean Murphy could be the DH. And as previously mentioned, Rosario handling those duties could allow the Braves to maximize their outfield defense by putting Pillar or Hilliard in left field, depending on the matchup with the opposing starting pitcher that day.

There is never a good time for injuries.

This is a particularly poor time for Ozuna, who had broken out and looked like his former self since the start of last month.