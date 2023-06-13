Braves notes: Bad luck for Harris, Smith-Shawver’s velocity, Morton’s arm movements

DETROIT – Asked about some of his unlucky results this season, Michael Harris II said this:

“I just got to, I guess, improve on it and try not to hit it to one of the nine players out there.”

Can you sense the sarcasm?

Harris wasn’t being mean to the reporter who asked the question. He was simply joking about some of the bad luck he’s endured this year.

In Oakland at the end of May, Harris hit a ball 113.9 mph – the hardest-hit ball of his career – and saw it land in a glove to go down as a lineout. In Phoenix, outfielder Corbin Carroll made a terrific diving catch to rob one hit, then Harris grounded into double plays on balls hit at 109 mph and 104.1 mph.

“That’s just how it’s been,” Harris said.

Entering Tuesday, he was hitting only .205 with a .607 OPS this season.

There’s some necessary context, though.

When he arrived at Comerica Park on Tuesday, Harris’ hard-hit rate (49.5%) was better than last year 45.1%). He’s walking at a higher rate. His strikeout rate is a touch lower than last season. His average exit velocity is actually better than last year, though in a much smaller sample size.

Harris’ batting average on balls in play entering Tuesday was .248. And because his quality of contact seems good, this means he might be getting a bit unlucky with balls not finding holes.

His expected batting average – which accounts for the quality of contact – was .246.

These numbers tell a different story than his raw stats.

“He was hitting some balls hard, but you got to hit some balls hard all the time for them to start falling,” Braves manager Brian Snitker. “And he’s started to do that. Now he’s kind of squeaking a hit in there now, and still lining some balls. That’s a really good thing. The signs are really good, and point toward where he’s maybe getting ready to get on those runs where he does a lot of damage.”

Over his last six games before Tuesday, Harris was 10-for-23 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs. There’s progress there.

“I mean, he’s been working really hard, and he’s taking steps forward,” Snitker said. “Finally kind of coming around for him a little bit. He’s getting a couple of seeing-eye singles around some of those hard lineouts, and that’s part of it. As long as these guys don’t give up on themselves, they have a chance to come out of it, and he’s done exactly that.”

AJ Smith-Shawver’s velocity

In AJ Smith-Shawver’s first career start, his velocity was down.

In his MLB debut, his four-seam fastball averaged 94.7 mph and touched 97.1 mph. But against the Nationals, in his first start in the majors, he threw only two pitches above 95 mph. He topped out at 95.8. The pitch often clocked 91-94 mph.

Smith-Shawver isn’t concerned about his velocity.

“Just kind of one of those things that varies throughout the season,” he said. “I think the main thing for me, my main focus, was just trying to throw strikes. And (velocity) might have been down, intensity might have been down. … I’m not too worried about it. I think it’ll be there whenever I need it. Nothing too crazy. I mean, it’s just kind of one of those days where I didn’t have my best stuff, obviously. I didn’t think that any of my stuff was very plus-plus that day.”

Added Snitker: “It’s just the confidence-type thing and getting settled in here, because I know there’s more in there. There’s nothing wrong with him. He’s feeling his way through a little bit.”

Smith-Shawver will start Wednesday’s series finale here in Detroit.

Checking on Charlie Morton

A lot has happened since then, but in the third inning on Monday, assistant athletic trainer Jeff Stevenson and Snitker went to check on Charlie Morton, who had appeared to lift his arm up and bring it forward – like a windmill motion. It looked as if he had experienced some pain or discomfort.

This was concerning.

Apparently, there’s no reason for concern.

“I do weird things sometimes with my arm,” the 39-year-old Morton said after the game. “I’ve always done things that throw people off. And two, I’m older and sometimes the arm, it’s just not the same as it was when I was in my mid-20s. I just shake it out a little bit and keep going.”

So, no pain?

“My arm, in terms of pain, I don’t really feel much pain,” Morton said. “My arm actually feels pretty good pain-wise.”

After the game, Snitker said this: “He was moving his arm around funny.” The manager said the righty did it in his last start.

Apparently, it’s just something Morton does.