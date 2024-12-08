Georgia Tech football headed to hometown of coach Brent Key for its bowl game

Tech last played a postseason game in Birmingham in 1985 when they beat Michigan State in the All-American Bowl, also the last time the Jackets played a game of any sorts in the Iron City.

Brent Key, Tech’s second-year coach, is a Birmingham native and played high school football at Hewitt-Trussville High School. Key, 18-15 as Tech’s coach, received a contract extension Friday.

Tech wide receivers coach Trent McKnight is also an Alabama native and was a safety at Samford.

The Jackets have been off since Nov. 29 when they lost 44-42 to rival Georgia in eight overtimes at Sanford Stadium in Athens. That loss broke a short two-game winning streak that included victories over Miami and North Carolina State, respectively.

Vanderbilt is on a three-game losing streak, having ended the regular season with losses to South Carolina, LSU and Tennessee, respectively. The Commodores, coached by Clark Lea, were 6-3 on Nov. 2.

Tech is playing in a bowl game for the second season in a row, the first time that has happened since the 2013-14 season. If the Jackets win, they’ll have notched eight wins in a campaign for the first time since 2016. Tech has not won back-to-back bowl games since 2003-04.