Braves recall Vaughn Grissom with Ozzie Albies on injured list

The Braves, requiring infield reinforcements with Ozzie Albies now sidelined, recalled Vaughn Grissom from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday morning.

Albies injured his hamstring Sunday in New York and was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. Nicky Lopez, who started at second base Monday, had three hits and three RBIs in the Braves’ win over the Yankees.

This is the latest major-league opportunity for Grissom, 22. He competed for the team’s shortstop job in spring training, losing to veteran Orlando Arcia, who ended up an All-Star starter. When Arcia was injured, Grissom returned to the majors but struggled in the field (including six errors in 19 games).

Grissom has since been at Triple-A, where he’s excelled at the plate. He’s hit .327/.412/.494 with 32 doubles, six homers and 50 RBIs in 88 games. He’s also stolen 11 bases.

