Braves recall Ray Kerr to start Friday night vs. Pirates

The Braves recalled left-hander Ray Kerr to start Friday night’s game at the Pirates, the team announced Friday.

In addition, right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver was placed on the 15-day IL with a strained left oblique. Smith-Shawver started Thursday’s game at the Cubs.

The Braves also signed infielder Joey Wendle, who began the season with the Mets, to a major league contract and optioned Luke Williams to Triple-A Gwinnett.