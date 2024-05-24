Atlanta Braves

Braves recall Ray Kerr to start Friday night vs. Pirates

Atlanta Braves pitcher Ray Kerr (58) delivers to a Chicago Cubs batter during the eighth inning at Truist Park, Monday, May 13, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By
1 hour ago

The Braves recalled left-hander Ray Kerr to start Friday night’s game at the Pirates, the team announced Friday.

In addition, right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver was placed on the 15-day IL with a strained left oblique. Smith-Shawver started Thursday’s game at the Cubs.

The Braves also signed infielder Joey Wendle, who began the season with the Mets, to a major league contract and optioned Luke Williams to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Kerr appeared in four games for the Braves out of the bullpen this season. He is 1-0 with a 2.89 ERA in 9-1/3 innings. He has struck out 10.

Smith-Shawver made his season debut Thursday. He pitched 4-1/3 innings and allowed no runs and three hits. He struck out four and walked two.

MORE TO COME

