Braves’ Marcell Ozuna pads majors-best batting average

Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna continued paving his way to the All-Star game in Saturday’s 9-2 win against the Tampa Bay Rays in Truist Park. He had three hits, including another home run.

He hit his 20th home run in the bottom of the fifth inning, helping the Braves produce a five-run frame for the second straight game. His homer total is third in baseball behind only Aaron Judge (25) and Gunnar Henderson (21). Ozuna leads MLB with a .327 average.

Ozuna also leads the National League in homers, slugging percentage (.622) and RBIs (62) after the latest Braves’ win. His numbers are even outpacing Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, considered the game’s biggest superstar. Ozuna has a better average (.327 vs. .309), better OPS (1.021 vs. .956), more homers (20 vs. 17) and more RBIs (62 vs. 44).