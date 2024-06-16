Atlanta Braves

Braves’ Marcell Ozuna pads majors-best batting average

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) celebrates after hitting two run home run to score Atlanta Braves second base Ozzie Albies (1) during the fifth inning at Truist Park on Saturday, June15, 2024 in Atlanta. Atlanta Braves won 9-2 over Tampa Bay Rays. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) celebrates after hitting two run home run to score Atlanta Braves second base Ozzie Albies (1) during the fifth inning at Truist Park on Saturday, June15, 2024 in Atlanta. Atlanta Braves won 9-2 over Tampa Bay Rays. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By
2 minutes ago

Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna continued paving his way to the All-Star game in Saturday’s 9-2 win against the Tampa Bay Rays in Truist Park. He had three hits, including another home run.

He hit his 20th home run in the bottom of the fifth inning, helping the Braves produce a five-run frame for the second straight game. His homer total is third in baseball behind only Aaron Judge (25) and Gunnar Henderson (21). Ozuna leads MLB with a .327 average.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the Braves

Ozuna also leads the National League in homers, slugging percentage (.622) and RBIs (62) after the latest Braves’ win. His numbers are even outpacing Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, considered the game’s biggest superstar. Ozuna has a better average (.327 vs. .309), better OPS (1.021 vs. .956), more homers (20 vs. 17) and more RBIs (62 vs. 44).

Ozuna has made the All-Star team twice since in his eleven-year career. He looks likely to make it three this season.

“It would mean a lot; it’s going to be my third time at the All-Star game,” Ozuna said. “I missed one in 2019 when I got hurt.”

