Braves promote 2021 postseason hero Eddie Rosario among flurry of moves

The Rosario addition came amid a flurry of moves. The Braves optioned left-handed reliever Dylan Lee and infielder/outfielder Luke Williams. To create room on the 40-man for Rosario, they designated outfielder J.P. Martinez for assignment.

The Braves recalled Bryce Elder to start Monday in Phoenix. Chris Sale, originally scheduled to pitch the opener, will start Tuesday. The Braves are just building in an extra day of rest for their starters -- as they have all season.

The left-handed hitting Rosario likely will start against righties for Atlanta, which has searched for more production from the corner outfield spots.

Recently, the Nationals designated Rosario for assignment, then later released him. The Braves will only pay Rosario a prorated amount of the $740,000 league minimum. The Nationals are on the hook for his salary for the deal they gave him in the spring.

Perhaps Rosario can give the bottom of Atlanta’s lineup a boost. This season, Atlanta’s seven through nine hitters are batting .228, which ranks 15th in the sport. (This accounts for anyone who has batted seventh, eighth or ninth for the Braves this season.) They have driven in only 91 runs – which is ahead of only Washington, Texas, the White Sox and Miami.

Rosario, though, hit .183 over 219 at-bats before the Nationals released him. Still, he has a low bar to clear for what the Braves have fielded lately. That said, in Sunday’s win over the Phillies, Eli White homered.

In the Braves’ current outfield, Jarred Kelenic has been a spark while filling in for Michael Harris II in center field and the leadoff spot. Adam Duvall has shown signs of life over the last week and a half. But the Braves haven’t consistently gotten enough production from their corner outfield spots since Kelenic began playing center field.

Rosario could be a solution. Three seasons ago, he became a postseason hero for the Braves, who won the World Series. Rosario was the NLCS MVP.

The point here: No one knows what will happen, or how this will go.

But when the Braves signed Rosario to a minor-league deal, it seemed like a matter of time until he was with the big-league team.