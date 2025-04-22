Hey, y’all. Happy Friday.

Stick around after the series preview — beat writer Justin Toscano has a treat for you.

THE WEEKEND SERIES

Snakes. Why’d it have to be snakes?

📺 How to watch: The Braves’ three-game set at Arizona runs Friday through Sunday. Games are slated for 9:40, 8:10 and 4:10 p.m. Eastern, respectively.

All on FanDuel Sports Network.

⚾ The starters: In order, we’re looking at ...

Chris Sale (0-2, 6.17 ERA) vs. Zac Gallen (1-3, 5.60 ERA)

Grant Holmes (2-1, 3.22 ERA) vs. Merrill Kelly (3-1, 4.73 ERA)

Spencer Schwellenbach (1-1, 2.56 ERA) vs. Brandon Pfaadt (4-1, 2.73 ERA)

📝 The scouting report: Gallen and Kelly have been around a bit. Pfaadt is a second-year guy who’s been a workhorse (in modern day standards), going at least six innings in four of his five starts.

The Diamondbacks are 14-11.

JUSTIN’S FIRST-MONTH MEDALS

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Every Friday, the Braves Report invites beat writer Justin Toscano to formally join the newsletter party. This week he’s handing out awards for the first month or so of the season.

Take it away, sir!

PHOENIX — As I write this, I’m sitting less than a mile from where I went to college: The Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, in downtown Phoenix.

In reading that sentence, you can surmise this: I was not a math major.

But I do know that by the time next week’s Friday newsletter rolls around, it will be … May. Not April.

So today, we’re going to hand out some March and April awards — good and bad — even if the month isn’t yet over. Let’s have some fun with this and recap a weird beginning to the Braves’ season.

BEST PLAYER

🏅 Austin Riley and Marcell Ozuna in a tie

I know, I know, this is no fun. But as I write this, you could make a case for either. Riley is tied for the team lead with six home runs and leads the club with 16 RBIs. But Ozuna has walked 24 times to only 19 strikeouts. He has a team-leading 1.030 OPS.

At times, Ozuna has carried Atlanta’s struggling offense. But when Ozuna was out, Riley did a lot of damage, which the Braves desperately needed.

BIGGEST SURPRISE

Credit: Mike Stewart/AP Credit: Mike Stewart/AP

You mean, other than the team not playing well?

🏅 The Nick Allen and Orlando Arcia situation

In spring training, I felt like manager Brian Snitker liked finally having another option at shortstop that he could use to give his starter — Orlando Arcia in this case — a breather. Here’s the thing: The truth comes out in actions.

Snitker defended Arcia this spring, but Allen has played more thus far. I’m not sure I would’ve believed you if you told me this would happen this early in the season.

As of this writing, Allen has started 15 games and played in two others. Arcia has 10 starts.

Allen has earned it, too.

MOST DISAPPOINTING PLAYER

How much time do we have?

🏅 In all seriousness, for me, it has to be Chris Sale, who has a 6.17 ERA over his first five starts. He’ll try to right the ship here in Arizona.

It feels unfair to go with Sale, who was Herculean a season ago. But I don’t say “worst” player. I said “most disappointing.” And coming off his Cy Young season, I think we all — including Sale — expected a better start.

With Spencer Strider out, then Reynaldo López out, the Braves needed Sale to step up more than this. Then again, with the way they were hitting for most of this month, not even the Lord himself could’ve willed this team to victory.

BEST MOMENT

🏅 The series win over Philadelphia

You thought I was going to say the recent four-game winning streak, huh? Yes, that was impressive. But the Phillies are better than the Twins and Cardinals, and the Braves actually were a few plays away from sweeping Philadelphia out of Atlanta.

I liked how the offense came alive. Sean Murphy returned and provided an instant boost with a three-run homer. Spencer Schwellenbach was terrific in the finale. There was a ton of good in that series, and that displayed the Braves’ potential.

Yes, the Phillies, as we’ve seen, have issues of their own. But if you lost belief in the Braves, they showed you that, just like that, they can take a series from a team projected to contend for a World Series — just like the Braves are.

WORST MOMENT

Credit: Gregory Bull/AP Credit: Gregory Bull/AP

🏅 The whole first week

The Braves started 0-7. In there, they had a 29-inning scoreless streak that was their longest since 2007. It wasn’t good. They lost four in San Diego, then three in Los Angeles.

If before the season I gave you seven guesses what the Braves’ record would be at the home opener, I think 0-7 would’ve been your eighth guess.

BEST QUOTE

🏅 Sale’s quote after his start against the Rays felt like every Braves fan’s thoughts:

“Yeah. I don’t know if I’ve ever been this frustrated. Honestly. I mean, I feel like I’m banging my f---ing head against the wall right now and I’m getting nothing out of it.”

THAT’S IT

Whaddya think? Have any other thoughts? Give us a shout!

Until next time.