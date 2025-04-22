Braves rally on Sean Murphy’s 3-run homer, then hold off slumping Cardinals

Sean Murphy hit a three-run homer during Atlanta’s five-run eighth inning, and the Braves beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-6 on Monday night for their fourth consecutive victory.
Austin Riley hit a two-run homer for Atlanta, and Michael Harris II added two hits and drove in a run. Daysbel Hernández (2-0) got three outs for the win.
St. Louis lost its fifth consecutive game. It dropped to 1-10 on the road.
The Cardinals rallied with three runs in the ninth against Raisel Iglesias. Victor Scott II doubled home Pedro Pagés before Willson Contreras connected for a two-run homer.
Brendan Donovan walked with two outs before Murphy ended the game by tagging out Nolan Arenado on a dribbler ball just in front of home plate.
The Braves grabbed control in the eighth. Harris hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly before Murphy went deep.
Cardinals reliever Phil Maton (0-1) got one out and was charged with four runs.
St. Louis wasted a solid performance by Erick Fedde, who pitched six innings of two-run ball.
Atlanta right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach permitted three runs — two earned — and eight hits in seven innings.
Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol was ejected in the eighth inning for arguing balls and strikes.
Key moment
Riley was initially ruled out on a grounder to shortstop in the eighth, but he was awarded a one-out single after a replay reversal. He scored the tying run on Matt Olson’s single.
Key stat
Riley has seven homers in his last 12 games against the Cardinals.
Up next
Cardinals right-hander Andre Pallante (2-1, 3.22 ERA) will start Game 2 of the three-game series. The Braves have yet to name a replacement for scheduled starter Spencer Strider, who was placed on the 15-day IL with a strained hamstring.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Featured
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
North Point was once one of Georgia’s great malls. Alpharetta eyes its next chapter
Alpharetta is trying to chart a future for the area around the troubled North Point Mall.
Jason Esteves launches bid for Georgia governor with pledge to fight Trump ‘chaos’
Democrat Sen. Jason Esteves is entering Georgia's governor race with a message that Trump’s "chaos" is hurting Georgians’ health and wallets — and GOP leaders are silent.
Do you park at the Atlanta airport? It could soon cost you $30 a day
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport says the increases come as it's in the middle of a program to modernize its parking facilities.