Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves

Chris Sale picks up 1st win of season, Braves rout Diamondbacks 8-2

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Chris Sale reaches out for a new ball during the second inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday, April 25, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Chris Sale reaches out for a new ball during the second inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday, April 25, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
By JACK THOMPSON – Associated Press
1 hour ago

PHOENIX — Chris Sale won for the first time this season and the Braves beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-2 on Friday night.

Austin Riley and Eli White each drove in two runs for the Braves, who have won six of their past seven. It was the Braves’ first victory against a National League West team this season after starting the season 0-7 at San Diego and Los Angeles.

Sale (1-2) threw 104 pitches over five innings, but he pitched out of trouble and only gave up a run. The 2024 NL Cy Young Award winner allowed five hits, with two walks and four strikeouts and lowered his ERA from 6.17 to 5.40.

White drove in the first run for the Braves in their three-run second with a double off Zac Gallen (1-4). White started in right field after his three-run homer in the eighth inning of a 4-1 win against St. Louis on Wednesday.

ExploreRead more about the Braves

Gallen (1-4) went five innings for the Diamondbacks, allowing three runs and five hits. He threw 103 pitches. The Braves scored three times off Yilber Díaz in the eighth with Ozzie Albies, White and Riley driving in runs.

Arizona’s Corbin Carroll was 1 for 5 with a triple, and had a home run overturned on a crew chief review. Carroll entered Friday tied for the major league lead with nine homers.

Key moment

Eugenio Suárez’s throwing error with two on and two out in the sixth led to a pair of Braves runs and made the score 5-1.

Key stat

The Braves won for just the third time on the road this season against 11 losses. Only Colorado (1-14) is worse away from home.

Next

Braves RHP Grant Holmes (2-1, 3.22) faces Arizona RHP Merrill Kelly (3-1, 4.73) on Saturday.

Atlanta Braves fans celebrate a run scored against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 25, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker checks out a bat in the dugout prior to a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday, April 25, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Nick Allen celebrates his run-scoring single against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 25, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Tim Tawa dives in vain for a run-scoring single hit by Atlanta Braves' Nick Allen during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 25, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Josh Naylor (22) is unable to make a catch on a throwing error by Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez as Atlanta Braves' Eli White (36) reaches first base safely during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 25, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Arizona Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suárez, left, scores a run as Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy, right, watches for the ball during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 25, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eli White (36) rounds the bases after hitting a three-run homer against the St. Louis Cardinals in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: Mike Stewart/AP

Eli White's 3-run homer in 8th inning lifts Braves to 4-1 win over Cardinals

Late-inning long ball lifts Braves to 4-1 win over Cardinals

Braves win over Cardinals 4-1. Eli White hit a game-winning three-run home.

Nolan Gorman delivers key hit as Cardinals pull away from Braves 10-4

The Latest

Braves third baseman Austin Riley slides safely into home against the Cardinals. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Braves Report: Early season superlatives

Braves Report: Your No. 1 draft pick

Late-inning long ball lifts Braves to 4-1 win over Cardinals

Featured

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff speaks to constituents during a Town Hall his office held on Friday, April 25, 2025, in Atlanta, at Cobb County Civic Center. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Jason Allen)

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Jon Ossoff turns Trump’s CDC cuts into 2026 rallying cry

Mass layoffs at the Atlanta-based CDC have become a symbol in Georgia of Trump's second-term push to shrink the federal government and dismantle government agencies.

OPINION

TORPY: Bikes, scooters and walkers collide in Beltline free-for-all

Why Atlanta’s popular path needs a parallel trail.

Cunningham: Falcons hit home run in draft by finally making big investment in pass rush

The Atlanta Falcons have a chance to produce a good pass rush for the first time in a decade.