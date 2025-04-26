Chris Sale picks up 1st win of season, Braves rout Diamondbacks 8-2

PHOENIX — Chris Sale won for the first time this season and the Braves beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-2 on Friday night.

Austin Riley and Eli White each drove in two runs for the Braves, who have won six of their past seven. It was the Braves’ first victory against a National League West team this season after starting the season 0-7 at San Diego and Los Angeles.

Sale (1-2) threw 104 pitches over five innings, but he pitched out of trouble and only gave up a run. The 2024 NL Cy Young Award winner allowed five hits, with two walks and four strikeouts and lowered his ERA from 6.17 to 5.40.