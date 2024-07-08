Watch: Setting up Braves-Diamondbacks series and looking for momentum out west

The Braves open a four-game series against the Diamondbacks with games Monday through Thursday (all 9:40 p.m.) at Chase Field in Phoenix.

The Diamondbacks enter at 45-45, third in the National League West, 9.5 games behind the Dodgers. The Diamondbacks have won four of the past six games, including two straight wins, in series against the Dodgers and Padres.

The Braves enter 49-39, second in the National League East, 8 games behind the Phillies. The Braves are 5-4 in their last nine games, losing two of three from the Giants and winning two of three from the Pirates and Phillies in a lengthy homestand.