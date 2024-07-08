Atlanta Braves

Watch: Setting up Braves-Diamondbacks series and looking for momentum out west

By AJC Sports
31 minutes ago

The Braves open a four-game series against the Diamondbacks with games Monday through Thursday (all 9:40 p.m.) at Chase Field in Phoenix.

The Diamondbacks enter at 45-45, third in the National League West, 9.5 games behind the Dodgers. The Diamondbacks have won four of the past six games, including two straight wins, in series against the Dodgers and Padres.

The Braves enter 49-39, second in the National League East, 8 games behind the Phillies. The Braves are 5-4 in their last nine games, losing two of three from the Giants and winning two of three from the Pirates and Phillies in a lengthy homestand.

The pitching matchups will be Chris Sale (11-3, 2.71) vs. Yilber Diaz (0-0, 0.00) on Monday, Charlie Morton (5-5, 3.96) vs. Zac Gallen (6-4, 3.06) on Tuesday, Max Fried (7-4, 3.18) vs. TBD on Wednesday and Spencer Schwellenbach (2-4, 5.02) vs. TBD on Thursday.

AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano breaks down the series as the Braves have a chance to keep momentum over the final seven games before the all-star break.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta firm shifts thinking on security deposits

Credit: SPECIAL

OPINION
Atlanta’s water woes reveal deeper issues

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Senior Fulton court staffer sexually assaulted colleague, lawsuit says

Credit: Dean Hesse

For 40 years, a little-known Georgia health organization has been changing the world

Credit: Dean Hesse

For 40 years, a little-known Georgia health organization has been changing the world

Credit: Ben Hendren

Traveling through Hartsfield-Jackson on Monday? Expect crowds
The Latest

Credit: AP

Braves Nation: Chris Sale knew Marcell Ozuna was an all-star - in April
Listen: Braves’ bats help beat Phillies; three All-Star bound
Marcell Ozuna on all-star selection: ‘It’s amazing’
Featured

Credit: AP

Biden faces a volatile stretch as the first lady heads to Georgia
Hall of Fame Braves skipper Bobby Cox makes rare appearance at Truist Park in Atlanta
He sold his Trans Am 30 years ago and spent 20 years trying to get it back