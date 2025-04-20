Georgia News
Acuña criticizes Braves manager Snitker's response to Kelenic failing to hustle on long drive

Ronald Acuña Jr. went to social media to criticize what Acuña said was manager Brian Snitker's inconsistent handling of Braves outfielder Jarred Kelenic's lack of hustle
Atlanta Braves' Jarred Kelenic (24) dives into second base against Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa, left, during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Atlanta. After a review, Correa was ruled out on the play. (AP Photo/John David Mercer)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
49 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. watched with interest when Jarred Kelenic was thrown out at second base after failing to hustle out of the batter's box on a long drive in the Atlanta Braves' 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins.

Acuña went to social media to criticize the way manager Brian Snitker handled the situation.

Acuña, recovering from surgery after tearing his left ACL last May, replied to a post on X by MLB.com reporter Mark Bowman on Sunday when Bowman was asked if Snitker had commented on Kelenic. Bowman posted that Snitker "protected Kelenic by replying: 'Was I supposed to' when asked if he had said anything to Kelenic."

Acuña replied to Bowman's post “If it were me, they would take me out of the game.” The response by Acuña was removed about one hour later.

Kelenic's drive on Saturday night bounced off the wall in right field and he was thrown out at second base by Trevor Larnach.

Acuña was removed from the Braves' 5-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug. 19, 2019. Then only 21 but already an All-Star, Acuña was slow to leave the batter's box on a long drive that bounced off the right-field wall for a long single.

Snitker waited one inning and then took out Acuña.

“He didn’t run. You’ve got to run,” Snitker said of Acuña after the 2019 game. “It’s not going to be acceptable here. As a teammate you’re responsible for 24 other guys. That name on the front is a lot more important than the name on the back of that jersey. You can’t do that. We’re trying to accomplish something and do something special here and personal things have got to be put on the backburner. You just can’t let your team down like that.”

Acuña had his knee evaluated last week and has been cleared to begin cutting as he continues his rehabilitation. He could return to the Braves' lineup next month.

Acuña was hurt after 49 games last season and hit just .250 with four home runs, one year after winning the National League MVP with 41 home runs, 73 steals and a .337 batting average.

Kelenic, hitting only .170, could lose his starting job when Acuña returns. The Braves entered Sunday's game with back-to-back wins for the first time this season as new leadoff hitter and left fielder Alex Verdugo got off to a quick start. Verdugo had four hits and drove in the go-ahead run on Saturday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. stands in the dugout during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, on Aug. 17, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun, File)

Credit: AP

