A busy Monday: Braves make long list of roster moves

If you’re trying to keep up with the Braves’ almost-daily flurry of roster moves, here are Monday’s:
- Recalled utility infielder Johan Camargo from Triple-A Gwinnett, where he was hitting .348 in six games.
- Optioned right-handed relief pitcher Victor Arano to Gwinnett after he spent two days on the major-league team without appearing in a game.
- Optioned right-handed pitcher Jasseel De La Cruz to Gwinnett after he, too, spent two days in the Braves’ bullpen without getting into a game.
- Signed veteran starting pitcher Tanner Roark to a minor-league contract as a free agent, taking a low-cost flier on pitching depth.
- Released veteran relief pitcher Nate Jones, who made the big-league team in spring training but was optioned to Gwinnett last week.
- Outrighted reliever Carl Edwards to Gwinnett, whereupon he elected to become a free agent, two days after he had been designated for assignment.
- And outrighted infielder Sean Kazmar to Gwinnett in a move that removes him from the 40-man roster, less than a month after he made his first major-league appearance since 2008 to much fanfare.
Look for another roster move Tuesday as the Braves have one vacancy on their 26-man active roster and haven’t named a starting pitcher for the opener of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Truist Park.