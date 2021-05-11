ajc logo
X

A busy Monday: Braves make long list of roster moves

Braves pitcher Jasseel De La Cruz delivers against the Pittsburgh Pirates during a spring training baseball game March 4, 2021, in Bradenton, Fla. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
Braves pitcher Jasseel De La Cruz delivers against the Pittsburgh Pirates during a spring training baseball game March 4, 2021, in Bradenton, Fla. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Braves | 1 hour ago
By Tim Tucker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

If you’re trying to keep up with the Braves’ almost-daily flurry of roster moves, here are Monday’s:

- Recalled utility infielder Johan Camargo from Triple-A Gwinnett, where he was hitting .348 in six games.

- Optioned right-handed relief pitcher Victor Arano to Gwinnett after he spent two days on the major-league team without appearing in a game.

- Optioned right-handed pitcher Jasseel De La Cruz to Gwinnett after he, too, spent two days in the Braves’ bullpen without getting into a game.

- Signed veteran starting pitcher Tanner Roark to a minor-league contract as a free agent, taking a low-cost flier on pitching depth.

- Released veteran relief pitcher Nate Jones, who made the big-league team in spring training but was optioned to Gwinnett last week.

- Outrighted reliever Carl Edwards to Gwinnett, whereupon he elected to become a free agent, two days after he had been designated for assignment.

- And outrighted infielder Sean Kazmar to Gwinnett in a move that removes him from the 40-man roster, less than a month after he made his first major-league appearance since 2008 to much fanfare.

Look for another roster move Tuesday as the Braves have one vacancy on their 26-man active roster and haven’t named a starting pitcher for the opener of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Truist Park.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top