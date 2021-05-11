A busy Monday: Braves make long list of roster moves

- Released veteran relief pitcher Nate Jones, who made the big-league team in spring training but was optioned to Gwinnett last week.

- Outrighted reliever Carl Edwards to Gwinnett, whereupon he elected to become a free agent, two days after he had been designated for assignment.

- And outrighted infielder Sean Kazmar to Gwinnett in a move that removes him from the 40-man roster, less than a month after he made his first major-league appearance since 2008 to much fanfare.

Look for another roster move Tuesday as the Braves have one vacancy on their 26-man active roster and haven’t named a starting pitcher for the opener of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Truist Park.