Braves option veteran reliever to alternate training site

Braves relief pitcher Nate Jones (49) reacts after allowing a two-run double in the 8th inning against the Miami Marlins Monday, April 12, 2021, at Truist Park in Atlanta. The Marlins won 5-3 in extra innings. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves | 1 hour ago
By Tim Tucker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Braves demoted veteran relief pitcher Nate Jones on Monday, optioning him to the team’s alternate training site at Gwinnett.

Jones, a 35-year-old right-hander who made the team as a non-roster invitee in spring training, had appeared in 12 regular-season games for the Braves, posting a 0-2 record and a 3.48 ERA. He allowed eight hits (three home runs) and six runs (four earned) in 10-1/3 innings, and four of nine inherited runners scored against him.

The Braves didn’t announce a corresponding addition to the 26-man active roster Monday. Manager Brian Snitker said Sunday that right-handed reliever Chris Martin, sidelined since April 4 with shoulder inflammation, is expected to return from the injured list “sooner than later” and that starting pitcher Max Fried, sidelined since April 13 with a hamstring strain, will come off the IL to start Wednesday’s game at Washington.

