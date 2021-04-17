Braves will promote Sean Kazmar to major-league roster

More than 12 years later, Sean Kazmar is a major leaguer again.
The Braves will promote Kazmar, 36, to their major-league roster Saturday, a person familiar with the situation confirmed. ESPN was the first to report Kazmar’s promotion.
The long-time Triple-A Gwinnett infielder last played in the majors in 2008 with the Padres, when he hit .205 in 19 games. Some of Kazmar’s teammates on those 63-99 Padres: Greg Maddux, Jake Peavy, Scott Hairston, Brian Giles and Jim Edmonds.
Kazmar’s last game in the majors came Sept. 23, 2008. That’s been 4,589 days ago as of Saturday. That’s almost 151 months and almost 655 weeks.
Since his brief stint with San Diego, Kazmar has assembled a long, successful minor-league career in the Padres, Mariners, Mets and Braves organizations. Kazmar, a Valdosta native, has been with Gwinnett since 2013 and holds several team records, including most games played (667), hits (620), runs (279), doubles (127), RBIs (27) and total bases (882).
Kazmar, who spends his springs in the big-league camp, had a productive exhibition season, with Braves manager Brian Snitker calling him the team’s spring MVP on multiple occasions. He hit .490/.552/.864 with three homers in 29 plate appearances.
Fast forward to Friday, when second baseman Ozzie Albies was hit in the calf by a pitch and forced out of the game in the ninth inning. Albies’ status hasn’t yet been confirmed, but the Braves, a bit short on depth and dealing with multiple injuries, turned to Kazmar, whose odyssey back to the bigs is complete, no matter how brief a stay it might be.
Kazmar’s persistence and commitment was rewarded. He’s an Atlanta Brave in 2021.