Braves will promote Sean Kazmar to major-league roster

Kazmar, who spends his springs in the big-league camp, had a productive exhibition season, with Braves manager Brian Snitker calling him the team’s spring MVP on multiple occasions. He hit .490/.552/.864 with three homers in 29 plate appearances.

Fast forward to Friday, when second baseman Ozzie Albies was hit in the calf by a pitch and forced out of the game in the ninth inning. Albies’ status hasn’t yet been confirmed, but the Braves, a bit short on depth and dealing with multiple injuries, turned to Kazmar, whose odyssey back to the bigs is complete, no matter how brief a stay it might be.

Kazmar’s persistence and commitment was rewarded. He’s an Atlanta Brave in 2021.